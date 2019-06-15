Out of the Fog: Amazing SpaceX Launch Photos of Canada's Radarsat Constellation

On June 12, 2019, a used SpaceX rocket launched three satellites for Canada's Radarsat Constellation Mission to study Earth from space. The mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex-4E of the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and featured a stunning rocket landing.

See amazing photos of the Radarsat launch here, along with an amazing video of the first 9 minutes of the mission (with the booster landing included) below. This image shows the SpaceX Falcon 9 and its Radarsat payload at the seaside SLC-4E launchpad as a brilliant sun shines in the background.

This sunny day wouldn't last through the launch, as you'll see in the images to come.