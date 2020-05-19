'Space Force' is coming! See the 2nd trailer for Steve Carell's new Netflix comedy (video)

Editor's note: The new "Space Force" trailer contains strong language.

We just got another taste of "Space Force" to help whet our appetite for the Netflix comedy , whose premiere is now only 10 days away.

This morning (May 19), Netflix released its second (and main) three-minute trailer for "Space Force," which stars Steve Carell as the leader of a new U.S. military branch focused on the final frontier. The show, which premieres on May 29, is art imitating life; the real Space Force was officially established in December 2019.

Like the first trailer , which Netflix unveiled two weeks ago, the second one showcases Carell as Gen. Mark R. Naird, the man charged with getting the Space Force off the ground. But this trailer gives us larger doses of John Malkovich, who plays the branch's science chief, and our first real look at Ben Schwartz's character, Space Force head media manager F. Tony Scarapiducci.

Steve Carrell stars in the new Netflix comedy series "Space Force," which is (loosely) based on the real military branch of the same name, which was officially established in December 2019. (Image credit: Netflix)

Scarapiducci will steal more than a few "Space Force" scenes, if the new trailer is any guide.

"We're looking for American heroes," he tells Naird and other top brass in one clip. "Let me be more clear: We're looking for people who look like heroes. No uggos."

"Space Force" was created by Carell and Greg Daniels, a writer, producer and director who has worked on "The Simpsons," "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," "King of the Hill" and "Saturday Night Live." In addition to Carell, Malkovich and Schwartz, the show stars Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Noah Emmerich and the late Fred Willard.

The 'Space Force' launches on Netflix May 29. (Image credit: Netflix)

The pedigree, star power, subject matter and sneak peaks all suggest that "Space Force" will be must-see TV, especially for space fans.

And just in case you're dubious: The new trailer ends with a brief scene of a chimp and a dog floating in a microgravity environment. Both are wearing spacesuits. The chimp flings a green toy bone at the dog, which catches it in its mouth and then begins to roll backward with the imparted force. Naird, who is watching this test (or whatever it is) remotely, laughs and says, "That is cute! Mission accomplished."

Netflix also announced today that Yang will host a 10-part podcast about the show called "Inside Joke: Space Force." The podcast will feature Daniels, Carell, Malkovich, Schwartz and other key players, and new episodes will air Mondays and Thursdays.