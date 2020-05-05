Steve Carell's 'Space Force' farce will launch on Netflix May 29. See the new trailer.

Editor's note: The "Space Force" trailer features strong language.

The U.S. Space Force faces the parody treatment in a brand new Netflix series aptly titled "Space Force."

The show stars Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird who, as you can see in the brand new trailer released today (May 5), is surprised to be given command of the brand new military branch "Space Force."

This show takes the "workplace comedy" genre to a new, cosmic level. Instead of leading a small team at a paper company, like he did in "The Office," Carell is leading the entire United States in space. Much like NASA's current goals with the Artemis program, in the show, Gen. Naird's prime objective seems to be to return land on the moon.

Steve Carrell will star in a new Netflix comedy series Space Force based on President Donald Trump's push to establish a real military branch of the same name. (Image credit: Netflix)

But, from the trailer, it seems as though Gen. Naird was set up to fail. As he walks through what is presumably Space Force's headquarters, he overhears someone talking about him on the phone, saying "he is blowing it just like you thought … yeah, it is a complete shitshow."

Gen. Naird seems a bit goofy to begin with and it's clear from the trailer that, not only do people not take him that seriously, he is prone to mistakes. Big, explosive mistakes.

Carell seems perfectly suited for this character who, while a bit of a buffoon, seems truly dedicated to and excited about space exploration. "This is a great adventure we are embarking on today," Gen. Naird says in the trailer. "There will be setbacks, but greatness was never won without sacrifice."

In the same speech, he references the anniversary of Apollo 11, which landed astronauts on the moon in 1969. "Fifty years ago, our country put a man on the moon. Well, guess what, kids? We're going back," Gen. Naird said.

The trailer ends on a surreal note, with Gen. Naird dancing around his office while singing "Kokomo" by the Beach Boys. The show will also star John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Fred Willard and Noah Emmerich.

This show, which was created by Carell and writer Greg Daniels, who has worked on shows including "The Office" and "Saturday Night Live," comes to Netflix on May 29.