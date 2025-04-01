DARPA accidentally detects SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket reentry by listening to Earth's atmosphere

News
By published

"The phenomenon is highly repeatable. We discovered an unplanned new technique for identifying objects entering the earth's atmosphere."

clouds can be seen beneath the curvature of earth under a dark blue sky at the edge of space
Earth's stratosphere. (Image credit: AleksandarGeorgiev/Getty Images)

Researchers with the U.S. military's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have successfully used Earth's atmosphere as a sensor to detect a distant disturbance.

DARPA's AtmoSense program aims to study how sound waves or electromagnetic frequencies travel through Earth's atmosphere, and to find ways to use these waves as a "global sensor" to detect and pinpoint disturbances such as earthquakes or volcanic eruptions.

But researchers with the AtmoSense program found that, when studying waves created by controlled explosions in New Mexico, they were also able to detect atmospheric disturbances created by a Space Falcon 9 rocket reentry. "The phenomenon is highly repeatable," said Michael Nayak, AtmoSense program manager, in a DARPA statement. "We discovered an unplanned new technique for identifying objects entering the earth's atmosphere."

Nayak explained that the technique works by measuring flows of electrons in the atmosphere, comparing them to water streaming from a hose.

"That's a flow of electrons, and if you put your fist in front of the hose, you'll notice a significant drop in water volume coming out of the hose," Nayak said in the statement.

rippling waves move upward from the ground into space where they hit pointed lines emanating from satellites

An illustration depicting how the AtmoSense program uses ground-based receivers to measure the impact of explosion-generated acoustic waves on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals. (Image credit: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

Once the team noticed the dip in electron content, they were able to pinpoint its location and determine that it correlated with a Falcon 9 reentry the same day.

The data showed that the AtmoSesne project can detect more than just ground-based disturbances like earthquakes, but also those that take place in air or space that are "of interest to national security," DARPA wrote in the statement.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  What is DARPA?

 — DARPA picks Northrop Grumman to develop 'lunar railroad' concept

 — DARPA wants new ideas for space weapons

Researchers with the program are planning a virtual workshop in April to share their progress with both the scientific and national security communities and to explore potential applications for AtmoSense.

DARPA's aim for the program is to be eventually be able to sense atmospheric waves created from events anywhere in the world.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Brett Tingley
Brett Tingley
Managing Editor, Space.com

Brett is curious about emerging aerospace technologies, alternative launch concepts, military space developments and uncrewed aircraft systems. Brett's work has appeared on Scientific American, The War Zone, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery and more. Brett has English degrees from Clemson University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In his free time, Brett enjoys skywatching throughout the dark skies of the Appalachian mountains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about science astronomy
The logo of NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Déjà vu: President Trump nominates Greg Autry again to be NASA's financial chief
Solar Orbiter&#039;s view of the huge, 2 million kilometer-long helical streamer following a CME.

Million-mile-long solar whirlwind could help solve sun's greatest mysteries (video)
the sun appears to rise above the horizon as two points of light, creating a strange double sunrise effect.

Rare 'double sunrise' captured in Canada by intrepid solar eclipse chasers (photos)
See more latest
Most Popular
the sun appears to rise above the horizon as two points of light, creating a strange double sunrise effect.
Rare 'double sunrise' captured in Canada by intrepid solar eclipse chasers (photos)
The logo of NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Déjà vu: President Trump nominates Greg Autry again to be NASA's financial chief
The four private Fram2 astronauts inside their SpaceX Dragon capsule in their black and white spacesuits
Cryptocurrency billionaire watches SpaceX rocket launch on the way to his own SpaceX rocket launch
a black and white globe with blue lights surrounding two camera lenses floats inside a space station
Floating blue-eyed robot keeps watch on the ISS: Space photo of the day
Solar Orbiter&#039;s view of the huge, 2 million kilometer-long helical streamer following a CME.
Million-mile-long solar whirlwind could help solve sun's greatest mysteries (video)
the top of a round window caps a white space capsule over the snowy background of Earth below.
Watch chilling 1st views of Earth's poles seen by SpaceX Fram2 astronauts (video)
NASA&#039;s new X-59 supersonic jet sits on the runway at Lockheed Martin Skunkworks in Palmdale, California.
NASA's X-59 'quiet' supersonic jet aces key 'cruise control' test ahead of 1st flight
a red dot next to a star-shaped icon
Scientists used JWST instruments 'wrong' on purpose to capture direct images of exoplanets
an eruptive solar flare is fired off from the sun.
Sun unleashes powerful M5.6 solar flare and Earth is in the firing line — are auroras incoming?
A side by side image of Uranus from 2015 and 2022. It looks slightly different.
Changing seasons on Uranus tracked across 20 years by Hubble Space Telescope