NASA completes SLS core stage stacking for Artemis 2 moon mission (photos)
The Artemis 2 SLS first stage is officially standing.
NASA's next moon rocket is coming together, piece by piece.
The core stage of NASA's next Space Launch System (SLS) rocket recently completed integration with the vehicle's side boosters inside the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building in Florida. SLS will launch NASA's Artemis 2 mission to fly four astronauts aboard an Orion spacecraft around the moon and back sometime next year.
"Technicians joined the core stage March 23 with the stacked solid rocket boosters for the mission at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC)," NASA officials wrote in a statement Monday (March 24). SLS's solid rocket boosters are responsible for lofting the 322-foot (98-meter), fully stacked vehicle through the first stage of launch. Each booster stands 177 feet (54 meters) tall, and together they provide more than three quarters of SLS's total thrust at liftoff.
Using one of the VAB's massive overhead cranes, technicians transferred the 212-foot (65-meter) SLS core stage from its recent home in High Bay 2, to the building's "transfer aisle" earlier this month. On Sunday (March 23), the stage was reoriented and moved to the facility's High Bay 3, where it has now joined with its solid rocket boosters atop the mobile launcher.
After moving the @NASA_SLS core stage north in the Vehicle Assembly Building transfer aisle, teams began lifting it with two of the facility’s overhead cranes, reorienting it into a vertical position. This is called a “breakover.” pic.twitter.com/phNH0nWcIUMarch 25, 2025
Other parts of the Artemis 2 SLS have also come together in recent weeks as well, including the solar panels and spacecraft adapter jettison fairings on the mission's Orion capsule and European-built service module. In the coming months, the capsule and module will join the full SLS stack in the VAB, sitting atop the rocket's interim cryogenic propulsion stage.
Artemis 2 is the second mission of NASA's Artemis Program, meant to establish a long-term human presence on the moon. Artemis 1 launched an uncrewed Orion into lunar orbit and back in Nov. 2022. Artemis 2 will be the first crewed mission of the program, and will launch the first astronauts to circle the moon since the final Apollo flight in 1972.
Aboard Orion for the lunar loop-around will be NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman as Artemis 2 commander, Victor Glover as mission pilot and Christina Koch as mission specialist. Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen will also be part of the crew. NASA has not yet announced the crew for Artemis 3, but has long billed it as the mission to send the first woman and first person of color to the lunar surface — astronauts Koch and Glover happen to fall into these categories, respectively. However, the language "first woman" and "first person of color" has recently been deleted from the agency's Artemis websites amid a push from the Trump administration to end Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) efforts.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
NASA is currently targeting Spring 2026 for the launch of Artemis 2, with Artemis 3 scheduled to follow in 2027. The missions had been slated to launch in 2025 and 2026, but unexpected damage to Orion's heat shield during Artemis 1 prompted NASA to delay both by more than a year.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
NASA says removal of 'first woman, person of color' language from Artemis websites 'does not indicate' moon mission crew change
NASA's Artemis 2 crew wants your help designing the plush toy that will fly with them around the moon.