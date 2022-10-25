The last solar eclipse of 2022 is underway! See the first photos here.

The second and final solar eclipse of the year has begun!

The partial solar eclipse started at 4:58 a.m. EDT (0858 GMT) when the moon first began to cross the disk of the sun as seen from the northern Atlantic Ocean. The solar eclipse is visible to observers across most of Europe, as well as parts of northeast Africa, the Middle East and western Asia and will end at 9:01 a.m. EDT (1301 GMT) just south of India. But before that, skywatchers will be treated to the moment of greatest eclipse that will occur at about 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) when the moon will block 82% of the sun for observers near the North Pole.

Image 1 of 6 A view of the partial solar eclipse from Durham, taken from TimeandDate's livestream, footage from Go Stargazing. (Image credit: TimeandDate.com ) Image captured from Royal Observatory Greenwich's livestream of the partial solar eclipse using the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope housed at the Royal Observatory. (Image credit: Royal Observatory Greenwich ) An image of the partial solar eclipse from Tromsø, Norway captured from TimeandDate's livestream using footage from The Arctic University (UiT). (Image credit: TimeandDate ) An image of the partial solar eclipse from Tromsø, Norway captured from TimeandDate's livestream using footage from The Arctic University (UiT). (Image credit: TimeandDate ) An image of the partial solar eclipse from Abu Dhabi, Istanbul and Tromsø taken from TimeandDate's livestream. (Image credit: TimeandDate ) Image from the livestream of the partial eclipse captured by Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy. (Image credit: Gianluca Masi/The Virtual Telescope Project )

Remember, NEVER look at the sun without adequate protection, our " how to observe the sun safely " guide reminds you of solar observation best practices and also lists some intriguing solar targets to look out for.

If you can't watch the eclipse in person from your location, there are several options to watch it live online listed in our October partial solar eclipse 2022 viewing guide. The Royal Observatory Greenwich began hosting its livestream at 5:05 a.m. EDT (0905 GMT) with astronomers commentating on the event.

Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project in Ceccano, Italy also started a livestream at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT). Finally, TimeandDate.com began their webcast at 4:30 a.m. EDT (0830 GMT) to catch the start of the eclipse.

Has all this solar eclipse action whipped you up into some sort of eclipse frenzy? Then you'll be pleased to know that you don't have to wait long for the next eclipse event. You can catch the final lunar eclipse of the year on Nov. 8, 2022, with details on how and where to see it located in our lunar eclipse 2022 guide.

If you want more advice on solar eclipse photography to help you prepare for the next solar eclipse our guides on how to photograph a solar eclipse and the best cameras for astrophotography can help you find the camera gear you need to capture your next best image.



Editor's note: Have you captured a good partial solar eclipse photograph and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

