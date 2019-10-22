'Moons of Madness': 6 Ways This New Space Game Is Terrifying (Video)

Check out the haunting encounters a player can experience in the new video game " Moons of Madness " in this video. A disappearing apparition and a nimble multilimbed monster are some of the most frightening sights in the game.

Today (Oct. 22), video-game developer Rock Pocket Games and publisher Funcom release "Moons of Madness," an out-of-this world horror game, so those wanting to add some fright to their October ahead of Halloween can fire up their gaming PC and give this story a go.

"The game is set on the planet Mars in a not-so-distant future, and mixes the scientific exploration of the red planet with the supernatural dread of Lovecraftian horror," Funcom representatives shared in a March 2019 news release.

The artwork for "Moons of Madness," a 2019 P.C. game developed by Rock Pocket Games and published by Funcom. It will be available for PS4 and XBOX in late January 2020. (Image credit: Funcom/Rock Pocket Games)

This single-player game offers beautiful interiors and their scary transformation as trick-or-treats for the eyes. Cryptic messaging also pique the mind's interest. Wrapping up this space horror story in a creepy bow-tie is its cast of nasty alien and ghost-like creatures. Here's why "Moons of Madness" just might haunt your dreams.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Funcom/Rock Pocket Games) 1. Mars monsters? Cryptic letters hint at the monsters lurking on the Martian base where "Moons of Madness" is set. The letter features a spooky Eye of Horus, where the ancient Egyptian symbol has been modified with two tentacles. Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Funcom/Rock Pocket Games) 2. Creepy tentacles Tentacles wrap around a skull near this creepy altar-like setting. Candles and skulls enhance the horror mood. Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Funcom/Rock Pocket Games) 3. There's a "thing in the mist" The "Thing In The Mist" may jump out at a player when prompted to turn on a switch outside the base. Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Funcom/Rock Pocket Games) 4. "They Never Turn Away!" A bulletin board with maintenance duties scribbled on it has been written over with the enigmatic words: "They Never Turn Away!" Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Funcom/Rock Pocket Games) 5. Aliens The nasty sprawl of alien appendages branch out along the walls of the Martian base's corridors. Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Funcom/Rock Pocket Games) 6. Where'd those balloons come from? "Come, blow out my candles," this creepy character asks. She sits near an unlucky (13) number of balloons. A party hat and a birthday cake are beside her.

"Moons of Madness" will also be available for XBox and Playstation 4 on Jan. 21, 2020.