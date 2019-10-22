'Moons of Madness': 6 Ways This New Space Game Is Terrifying (Video)

Check out the haunting encounters a player can experience in the new video game "Moons of Madness" in this video. A disappearing apparition and a nimble multilimbed monster are some of the most frightening sights in the game.
Today (Oct. 22), video-game developer Rock Pocket Games and publisher Funcom release "Moons of Madness," an out-of-this world horror game, so those wanting to add some fright to their October ahead of Halloween can fire up their gaming PC and give this story a go.
"The game is set on the planet Mars in a not-so-distant future, and mixes the scientific exploration of the red planet with the supernatural dread of Lovecraftian horror," Funcom representatives shared in a March 2019 news release.
This single-player game offers beautiful interiors and their scary transformation as trick-or-treats for the eyes. Cryptic messaging also pique the mind's interest. Wrapping up this space horror story in a creepy bow-tie is its cast of nasty alien and ghost-like creatures. Here's why "Moons of Madness" just might haunt your dreams.
1. Mars monsters?
Cryptic letters hint at the monsters lurking on the Martian base where "Moons of Madness" is set. The letter features a spooky Eye of Horus, where the ancient Egyptian symbol has been modified with two tentacles.
2. Creepy tentacles
Tentacles wrap around a skull near this creepy altar-like setting. Candles and skulls enhance the horror mood.
3. There's a "thing in the mist"
The "Thing In The Mist" may jump out at a player when prompted to turn on a switch outside the base.
4. "They Never Turn Away!"
A bulletin board with maintenance duties scribbled on it has been written over with the enigmatic words: "They Never Turn Away!"
5. Aliens
The nasty sprawl of alien appendages branch out along the walls of the Martian base's corridors.
6. Where'd those balloons come from?
"Come, blow out my candles," this creepy character asks. She sits near an unlucky (13) number of balloons. A party hat and a birthday cake are beside her.
"Moons of Madness" will also be available for XBox and Playstation 4 on Jan. 21, 2020.
