A Photo Tour of the Creepy Mars Base from 'Moons of Madness'

A brand new video game out today (Oct. 22) is best described as Mars exploration meets Lovecraftian horror. PC gamers who love science fiction and horror will enjoy "Moons of Madness," published by Funcom and developed by Rock Pocket Games. In late January 2020, the game will also be available for Playstation 4 and XBOX.

Get to know the interior of the game's Martian base and outpost throughout this gallery. Here's a sneak peak at the station's greenhouse. Many plants are grown in this room, and Mars' iconic orange-dust color saturates the backdrop.

Related: 6 Ways 'Moons of Madness' Is Terrifying (Video)