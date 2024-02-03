Watch Amazon's new trailer for cosmic comedy 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' (video)

Welcome to the Ergulon Galaxy in the year 14,002!

Checking in with Prime Video's outstanding lineup of animated fare is a new full trailer for the streaming platform's wacky adult sci-fi series, "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy," and it's gonna be pure cosmic chaos when this weird space doctor project premieres on Feb. 23.

Created and written by Emmy Award-winning Cirocco Dunlap ("Baymax!," "Russian Doll"), "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy" launches animation fans into the manic workplace environment of a bustling outer space medical facility with its superstar alien physicians attempting to cure a variety of bizarre extraterrestrial ailments, including one very human malady: Anxiety.

Main series regulars include Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Sam Smith and Kieran Culkin alongside his real brothers, Macaulay, Rory, Christian and Shane. This latest preview is set to The Linda Lindas' tune, "Oh!" and showcases the menagerie of monsters and creatures the show will try to treat.

Promotional art for "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy." (Image credit: Prime Video)

Here's the official synopsis:

"'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' follows Dr. Sleech (Hsu) and Dr. Klak (Palmer) —aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. In Season 1, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."

This spacey project has bolstered its talented workforce with additional voice acting duties by Tracee Ellis Ross ("American Fiction"), Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live"), Abbi Jacobson ("Broad City"), Jay Ellis ("Top Gun: Maverick"), Andrew Dismukes ("Saturday Night Live"), Lennon Parham ("Minx"), Gary Anthony Williams ("Night Court"), and cult director John Waters ("Hairspray").

Dunlap does triple duty here as showrunner, writer and executive producer, along with executive producers Maya Rudolph, Animal Pictures' Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne, Shauna McGarry, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Titmouse's Ben Kalina. Animator Robin Eisenberg serves as series co-producer and production designer.

"The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy" debuts all eight episodes of Season 1 on Feb. 23, 2024 exclusively on Prime Video.