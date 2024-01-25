'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' season 3 trailer signals the end of a spirited series

All good things must come to an end.

So it goes for the Disney+'s "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated spinoff, "The Bad Batch," which has had a brilliant run in its past two seasons that began back in 2021. The misadventures of this bold band of genetically modified soldiers has been one of the best and brightest spots in the Disney+ "Star Wars" lineup and fans will surely miss its rollicking adventures.

Lucasfilm Animation has just delivered an explosive new trailer for the third and final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," which begins its last missions beginning on Feb. 21, 2024 with a trio of fresh episodes that set up a daring rescue operation sure to rock the galaxy far, far away. Plus we get a peek at Cad Bane and Asajj Ventress!

Here's the official synopsis:

"In the epic final season of 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch,' the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire."

Promotional poster for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3. (Image credit: Disney+)

Originating from the acclaimed "The Clone Wars" TV series that launched in 2008 and wrapped up in 2020, "The Bad Batch" showcases the hellacious heroics of Clone Force 99, which included the clone commandos Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech, and their non-modified female clone ward Omega as they encountered mischief and mayhem during the Imperial era of Emperor Palpatine after the Clone War.

The Disney+ exclusive is executive produced by Dave Filoni, and fortified with an exceptional vocal cast that features Dee Bradley Baker ("American Dad"), Michelle Ang ("Fear the Walking Dead"), Keisha Castle-Hughes ("Whale Rider"), Jimmi Simpson ("Westworld"), Noshir Dalal ("It's Pony") and Wanda Sykes ("The Upshaws").

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch's" Crosshair. (Image credit: Disney+)

To keep fans satiated until the premiere, Lucasfilm released all 15 episode titles:

Feb. 21: Episode 301 "Confined," Episode 302 "Paths Unknown," Episode 303 "Shadows of Tantiss"

Feb. 28: Episode 304 "A Different Approach"

March 6: Episode 305 "The Return"

March 13: Episode 306 "Infiltration" & Episode 307 "Extraction"

March 20: Episode 308 "Bad Territory"

March 27: Episode 309 "The Harbinger"

April 3: Episode 310 "Identity Crisis” & Episode 311 “Point of No Return"

April 10: Episode 312 "Juggernaut"

April 17: Episode 313 "Into the Breach"

April 24: Episode 314 "Flash Strike"

May 1: Episode 315 "The Cavalry Has Arrived" (finale)

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" streams only on Disney+ starting Feb. 21, 2024.