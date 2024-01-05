Amazon reveals new animated comedy 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy'

Still from "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy."

Mostly for those with strong constitutions or a fascination with the inner workings of the human body, television medical dramas have been a programming mainstay of the small screen since back in the day when "General Hospital" ruled the soap opera roost, leading to beloved primetime staples such as "St. Elsewhere," "ER," "Grey's Anatomy," "Chicago Hope," "House," "New Amsterdam" and many more.

But we're sufficiently confident that there's never been a major Hollywood medical show of any kind specifically operating within a remote intergalactic setting until Prime Video's "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy" is admitted to Amazon's flagship streaming platform starting on Feb. 23, 2024.

Conceived and written by Emmy Award-winning creator Cirocco Dunlap ("Baymax!," "Russian Doll"), "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy" feels sort of like "Scrubs" transported to a candy-colored outer space workplace with extraterrestrials cast as talented medical professionals dealing with all manner of weird space diseases, alien ailments, cosmic maladies, and the day-to-day realities of their cosmic existences.

Promotional poster for "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy." (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Here's the official synopsis:

"'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' follows Dr. Klak and Dr. Sleech who are aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons. The duo tackles anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. But when the doctors take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case, they put their entire existence in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."

Dunlap also serves as series showrunner and executive producer in collaboration with executive producers Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Animation duties are overseen by executive producers Shauna McGarry, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse ("Star Trek: Lower Decks"). Additionally, artist/animator Robin Eisenberg co-produces and serves as production designer.

Key art from "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy." (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

This eight-episode series stars the vocal talents of Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, and Natasha Lyonne.

"The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy" premieres Feb. 23, 2024 on Prime Video.