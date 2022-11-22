Save up to $100 on these beginner-friendly Vantop drones this Black Friday

This Black Friday, there are some fantastic drone discounts to keep a look out for, but many of them are for more experienced drone pilots. If you're a drone novice though, we've found some excellent options from Vantop that are perfect drones for beginners.

Best Buy are currently offering the Vantop Snaptain S5C PRO FHD Drone for just $69.99 (opens in new tab) — that's a saving of $30. While it doesn't have as many features as the more well-known brands like DJI and Holy Stone, it's a great little beginner drone which would also be great for kids, especially with the holiday season right around the corner.

For a slightly more advanced drone for a great price, Best Buy have also reduced the Vantop Snaptain SP7100S Drone by $100, making it $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $299.99). While Vantop claim that this is the most advanced drone, it's still a great option for beginners because it's much more affordable than a lot of the other brands out there.

This Black Friday, Best Buy is offering the Snaptain SP7100S (opens in new tab) for just $199.99 (was $299.99). With a 4K camera, complex flight modes like waypoints, point of interest, follow me, and gesture control, and an outstanding flight length of 26 minutes, it is their most advanced and intelligent drone. We think this is a fantastic deal as there aren't many drones out there that are as advanced as this one for this price.

It has a professional 4K UHD camera with the ability to record sharp photographs from various angles by moving the camera lens up and down, as well as enhanced 5G Wi-Fi transmission guaranteeing the fluidity of real-time images through the app. Even on windy days, optical flow positioning gives you a more precise location and more stable flying. If you lose signal, it will also automatically fly back to its starting point. One-key start/stop, headless mode, emergency stop, and altitude hold are features that make it simple for newbies to get going.

Sticking with Vantop, Best Buy are also offering the Snaptain S5C PRO (opens in new tab) drone for just $69.99 (was $99.99). This one is definitely aimed more at kids and beginners, as it doesn't have as many features and does have a limited flight time, but it's still a great way to hone your drone flying skills. The S5C Pro is incredibly user friendly, easy to set up and get going, as all you need to do is press one button and you're up and away. It also has Smart voice control, headless mode, and the fascinating 360° Flips & Rolls is useful even for the drone newbies.

