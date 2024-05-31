Watch Russian cargo spacecraft arrive at the ISS on June 1

A robotic Russian cargo craft will arrive at the International Space Station on Saturday morning (June 1), and you can watch the rendezvous live.

The Progress 88 freighter is scheduled to dock autonomously with the orbiting lab's Poisk module Saturday, two days after launching from the Russia-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Docking will occur at 7:47 a.m. EDT (1147 GMT). Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, beginning at 7:00 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT).

Russia's Progress 85 cargo craft is seen shortly after undocking from the International Space Station on Feb. 12, 2024 as it was orbiting 260 miles (418 kilometers) above the Pacific Ocean. (Image credit: NASA)

Progress 88 is carrying about 3 tons of fuel, food and other supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). The cargo craft will remain attached to the orbiting lab for about six months, after which it will be filled with trash and head down to a fiery destruction in Earth's atmosphere, as the Progress 86 vehicle did earlier this week.

Progress 88 will join four other spacecraft at the orbiting lab. Also attached to the ISS at the moment are Progress 87, fellow freighter Cygnus (which is built by American company Northrop Grumman), and two crew vehicles: a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and a Russian Soyuz craft.

The visiting roster will continue to fill out over the coming days, if all goes according to plan. Boeing's new Starliner capsule is scheduled to launch toward the ISS Saturday on Crew Flight Test (CFT), its first-ever astronaut mission.

CFT will send NASA's Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the station for a roughly week-long stay. If all goes well on the mission, Starliner will be certified for operational crewed flights, as Crew Dragon was four years ago.