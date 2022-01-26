'Resident Alien' returns to Syfy with Season 2 premiere tonight!

Warning: Season 1 spoilers ahead

Sci-fi fan-favorite Alan Tudyk is here to save humankind with pizza.

Tudyk is returning to his role as Harry Vanderspiegel, the alien posing as a local doctor, in the second season of "Resident Alien," premiering tonight (Jan. 26) on Syfy. In the new season, fans will finally get to see what happens with Harry, his newfound human friends (including co-star Sara Tomko who plays Astra Twelvetrees) in Patience, Colorado and his pressing mission to wipe out humanity.

Looking to catch the season 2 premiere of the Syfy show, which is based on a Dark Horse comic series by the same name? It will premiere tonight at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Jan. 27) on the Syfy channel.

(If you need to catch up on Season 1 first, the full season is available to stream on Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.)

Resident Alien's second season premieres Jan. 26, 2022. (Image credit: SYFY/ Huge Designs)

"Resident Alien" left a serious imprint with its first season, which was an irreverent, heartfelt, hilarious and bloodthirsty twist on the classic tale of an alien crash-landing on Earth.

The show set the stage with Tudyk as an alien on Earth with a mission to wipe out humanity. However, Harry starts to grow fond of our strange species. His growing love for pizza (and his new friends) start to make him rethink his assigned mission.

So, will Harry make his alien home proud, or will he save humanity from ultimate destruction? Who can say. If you'd like to find out, tune in tonight.