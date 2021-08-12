(Image credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

The annual Perseid meteor shower, one of the best displays of "shooting stars" this year, put on a spectacular show for skywatchers around the world.

As Earth passed through the remnants of Comet Swift-Tuttle, small pieces of the comet rained down on Earth, producing dozens of visible meters every hour. See photos of the 2021 Perseid meteor shower in this Space.com gallery!

In the photo above, a Perseid meteor is seen above desert poplar plants in Korla, China, on Aug. 12, 2021.

