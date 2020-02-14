Pearl Jam gets cosmic with 'Superblood Wolfmoon' AR experience, new album

Legendary grunge rockers Pearl Jam have looked to the skies for inspiration for their new album "Gigaton," which will be released March 27. The video for the album's first single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," of which there are three versions (released in January and early February), is full of amazing visuals of the night sky and more. They've now followed up their promotion of the record with a new experience for fans.

The second single for the record is called "Superblood Wolfmoon" and will be released the week of Feb. 18, but you can hear a preview sooner. According to an article in Rolling Stone, you can access a clip of the song and animations at moon.pearljam.com, but there is a catch — you have to point your iOS or Android device at the moon to "unlock the AR [augmented reality] experience."

The band posted a preview of how the AR experience will look like on their social channels on Feb.13.

Related: Best space music videos ever: A rockin' chart countdown

Who else found the #SuperBloodWolfMoon? Try it for yourself at the link in stories. New single coming February 18. Animation by @TinyConcert. Pearl Jam A photo posted by @pearljam on Feb 13, 2020 at 4:49pm PST

The song's title was inspired by the Super Blood Wolf Moon, which thrilled skywatchers on Jan. 21, 2019. It was a combination of a supermoon, total lunar eclipse (also known as a blood moon) and a common nickname for January's full moon — Wolf Moon. You can see an amazing time-lapse video of the event below.

The music video from the band's first "Gigaton" single displayed time-lapses of auroras, galactic visualizations, stunning Earth imagery and more. The first version of the video, which they titled "Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach I)," shows only the visual effects weaved together with views of Earth and space. The second version, Mach II, sprinkled in footage of the band performing the song.

"Dance of the Clairvoyants (Mach III)," seen below, is a band-centric version of the video, which begins with singer Eddie Veddar "painting" a galactic visualization.

"Gigaton" will be the first studio album Pearl Jam has released since their 2013 effort "Lightning Bolt," and will be their 11th total. They have North American and European tours planned in support of it.

Stay tuned to Space.com for a review of the record in March and more.

Rock band Pearl Jam in a press photo. (Image credit: Danny Clinch)

Follow Steve Spaleta on Twitter and Instagram. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.