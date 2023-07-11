One of our favorite Anycubic 3D printers is a massive 57% off in the Prime Day deals

Save 57% on this Anycubic 3D printer as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals.

Whether it's functional products, new miniatures for a tabletop game, or anything in between, 3D printing is a diverse field of opportunity for you to showcase your creativity.

Better yet, as the technology gets cheaper, there are deals to be had on the best 3D printers - and Amazon's Prime Day has thrown up another excellent one from Anycubic. The manufacturer's Photon Mono X2 is available for just $229.99 - a huge $300 discount from the regular price.

We reviewed the Anycubic Photon Mono X2 earlier this year and we were hugely impressed with it. It has excellent print quality, it's easy to use, and we even said it was great value for money - double that statement now it's more than half off in the sale.

Anycubic Photon Mono X2

Was: $529.99

Now: $229.99 at Amazon

Overview: Save $300 on one of the best resin 3D printers on the market. The X2 has excellent print quality and it's super easy to use.

Key features: 4096 x 2560 resolution, works with multiple printing applications, 9.1-inch display

Price history: Prior to this deal, the best we'd seen price-wise was $300 - making this an absolute steal at over $70 less than the previous lowest price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $229.99 | Walmart: $429 | Anycubic: $259

Reviews consensus: In our review, we said "the Photon Mono X2 is a near flawless experience from setup to final prints, with a simple setup process and little to no tuning required" and that's about as definitive as we can be with an excellent setup process, great value for money, and reliable print quality.

Space: ★★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want an easy-to-use 3D printer capable of printing to a decent size, but that won't break the bank. Essentially, it's a great pick for anyone new to 3D printing, and veterans, too.

Don't buy it if: You want something with a more reliable WLAN connection - the Anycubic Photon Mono X2 is WI-FI only.