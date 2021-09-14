Netflix to livestream SpaceX's Inspiration4 all-civilian launch with celebrity-packed countdown event

Are you counting down to SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch this week? Netflix certainly is and you can join Karamo of "Queer Eye," award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien and astronauts to celebrate the launch in a livestream event.

On Wednesday night (Sept. 15), you can join Netflix's virtual party of celebrity guests and astronauts to send off the Inspiration4 crew live ahead of their launch to orbit. The live stream is provided by Netflix, which is airing a new docuseries "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space," following the crew of Inspiration4 in real-time as they prepare to launch to space.

Watch the 90-minute live show, starting at 8 p.m. EDT (0020 GMT Sept. 16), live in the window above, courtesy of Netflix, or directly via Netflix's YouTube page. Inspiration4 is set to lift off no earlier than 8:02 p.m. EDT (0022 GMT Thursday, Sept. 16) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Inspiration4 will carry four civilians to orbit, who will also be featured in Wednesday's livestream ahead of their space journey: Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman, a tech billionaire who chartered the flight aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle; pilot Sian Proctor, an Afrofuturism artist, geoscientist and science communicator; medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, a St. Jude physician assistant and childhood cancer survivor; and mission specialist Chris Sembroski, a data engineer and Air Force veteran.

On Sept. 15 Netflix is hosting a livestream to celebrate the Inspiration4 launch. (Image credit: Netflix/Inspiration4)

Netflix's livestream special with Brown and O'Brien will also include former NASA astronauts Leland Melvin, Cady Coleman and Ron Garan. The live event will also include Time's editor-at-large Jeffrey Kluger who will be reporting live from Kennedy Space Center.

Additional celebrity appearances will include actors who appear in Netflix series including "Lost in Space," "Shadow and Bone," "Another Life," "The Baby-Sitters Club," "Baking Impossible," "Bling Empire," "The Chair," "The Circle," "Family Reunion," "Floor is Lava," "Love Is Blind," "My Unorthodox Life," "Never Have I Ever," "On My Block" and "To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before."

The Inspiration4 mission will carry the four civilians to orbit for three days as part of the first-ever fully civilian crew to launch to orbit which also aims to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which treats and researches pediatric cancers and diseases.

