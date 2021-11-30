National Space Council meeting for 1st time under VP Kamala Harris Wednesday

The first meeting of the National Space Council (NSC) under Vice President Kamala Harris will take place on Wednesday (Dec. 1) and you should be able to watch it live here.

Harris revealed that date on Nov. 5 , during a speech at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The White House and NASA are expected to webcast the meeting, which will be simulcast on this page when available.

"Really looking forward to that," Harris said. "And at that meeting, we will outline a comprehensive framework for our nation's space priorities, from our civilian efforts … to our military and national security efforts to STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] education and the emerging space economy."

We haven't learned much more since that speech; the time of the meeting and the venue have not yet been announced. The event will presumably be webcast live, and Space.com will carry the feed if possible.

The NSC is chaired by the vice president and helps steer U.S. space policy. It was established in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush, disbanded four years later and revived by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, chaired eight meetings of the NSC, the last of which took place in December 2020. During that final meeting, Pence introduced the first 18 astronauts in NASA's Artemis program , which aims to establish a sustainable, long-term presence on and around the moon by the end of the 2020s.

It's unclear exactly what Harris' first NSC meeting will focus on; we'll have to tune in to find out. But there's a good chance that climate change and ways to monitor it from space will be on the agenda.

During her Nov. 5 Goddard address, Harris described climate change as "an existential threat" and stressed that the nation must take immediate action to combat it.

"As our nation works to meet our climate commitments, we know that our actions cannot be limited to only what we can do on Earth," Harris said. "Right at this minute, we are monitoring emissions and measuring the impact of climate change from space. We have a fleet of satellites and sensors, providing citizens and scientists the data that they — that you — need to mitigate the impact and to adapt to the impact."