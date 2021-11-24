Target's National Geographic science kit deals are heating up with 30% off this Black Friday

It's Black Friday week and that means there's plenty of great Black Friday STEM deals available, like 30% off these two National Geographic kits from Target.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) kits are a great way to entertain and educate children in these subjects. Target is offering 30% off ( $24.99 down to $17.49 ) an Earth Science Kit and 30% off a Volcano Science Kit ( $9.99 down to $6.99 ) in an early Black Friday sale that could see you get the coolest holiday gift for the budding scientist in your life.

These kits are great Black Friday deals, both come with useful guides and the Earth Science Kit comes with multiple different experiments whereas the Volcano Science Kit contains paint to color in the mould. We are expecting some supply issues this year so our advice is if you see a Black Friday deal that's right for you, act quickly to make sure you get what you want.

Related: Black Friday deals for space fans

More: Best telescopes for kids

$24.99 National Geographic Epic Science Series - Earth Science Kit $24.99 now $17.49 from Target. Save $7.50 on this National Geographic Earth Science Kit from Walmart. This set includes multiple experiments and comes with a useful guide on how to conduct them.

National Geographic Volcano Science Kit $9.99 National Geographic Volcano Science Kit $9.99 now $6.99 from Target. Save $3 on this National Geographic Volcano Science Kit from Target. This set includes a useful guide to conduct the experiment and paint to color in the set.

These kits are great Black Friday deals, both come with useful guides and the Earth Science Kit comes with five different experiments whereas the Volcano Science Kit contains paint to color in the mould.

We think $17.49 is more than worth it for a STEM kit that offers you an erupting volcano, a crystal growing station, a dig brick packed with pyrite and a tornado tube. All of which will allow (with the help of a colorful guide) your child to learn and have fun for days on end.

The Volcano Science kit is a great cheaper alternative. For $6.99 your child can paint their own volcano and watch it erupt with the help of an easy-to-use guide. On top of it being educational, seeing a volcano erupt is cool so there's no doubt your child will love this gift.

As mentioned before, we are expecting supply shortages this Black Friday so if you do see a deal that you like, make sure you act quickly.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide on all the Black Friday Lego deals.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.