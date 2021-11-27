Nat Geo's crystal science kit is 30% off with this Cyber Monday deal

Is there someone in your life who loves all things science, color and crystals?

National Geographic's beautiful crustal science kit will allow you or your loved one to explore crystals in vivid color — and it's on sale this Black Friday weekend!

National Geographic's Crystal Garden Science Kit is on sale right now at Target for $8.39.

Suggested for those ages 3 and up, this kit is sure to light up the room with intrigue and excitement. With this deal, you'll be able to snag the kit for 30% off its typical price.

Included in this kit is a crystal-growing solution, two cardboard trees and a base platform to grow your crystals on, a broken geode to study up close, a colorful learning guide and detailed instructions that are sure to be a fun project as well as a way to get the whole family involved in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

National Geographic Crystal Garden Science Kit: $11.99 National Geographic Crystal Garden Science Kit: $11.99 $8.39 at Target

This science kit is a vibrant and colorful STEM activity for the whole family that will have everyone learning more about crystals and the science behind them.

The kit is one of many fun science kits from Nat Geo, a leader in science education for over 100 years.

With the kit, you can watch crystals grow in mere minutes, climbing up the included cardboard tree and growing along its branches. The kit includes cardboard cherry and evergreen trees that you can stand up and turn into crystal sculpture masterpieces.

A vibrant combination of both science and creativity, you and your loved ones will be able to watch the colorful crystals grow and then inspect them as well as the included geode up close, learning all about how crystals form and how they form in nature.

Looking to explore other family-friendly deals? Check out this year's best telescopes for kids.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday Space deals for more.