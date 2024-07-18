NASA wants fresh ideas for recycling garbage on the moon
With crewed Artemis launches on the horizon, NASA is searching for sustainable solutions for waste management during long-term missions on the moon.
An initiative called LunaRecycle, under the space agency's Centennial Challenges Program, aims to incentivize the design and development of recycling solutions for use on the surface of the moon and/or inside pressurized lunar habitats. The program aims to reduce solid waste streams during long duration lunar missions under the Artemis Program, as well as to improve the sustainability of future space exploration.
"As NASA prepares for future human space missions, there will be a need to consider how various waste streams, including solid waste, can be minimized as well as how waste can be stored, processed, and recycled in a space environment so that little or no waste will need to be returned to Earth," according to a contract opportunity for Phase 1 of the LunaRecycle Challenge.
With so many missions heading to the moon, both private and governmental, some scientists argue that humanity has entered a new "lunar anthropocene" marked by an age in which humans are beginning to alter the moon forever. After all, previous crewed moon missions left landers, flags, scientific experiments, golf balls, and even human excrement on the lunar surface.
NASA wants to reduce the impact astronauts have on the moon through this new program. Still, establishing a long-term presence on the lunar surface will require transporting a lot of cargo from Earth to the moon, prompting the need for reuse and recycling processes to minimize the disturbance to the lunar environment. For context, everyday items such as paper, cardboard, plastics, metals, textiles and glass, make up over 50 percent of municipal solid waste in the U.S., and only 40 percent of that waste is recycled, according to the challenge statement.
NASA aims to tackle this recycling deficit head-on with this new LunaRecycle initiative. "This challenge will focus on recycling approaches for materials very similar to materials that are difficult to recycle," the draft rules state.
"The challenge has the potential to highlight entirely novel approaches to recycling; processes that improve energy efficiency and water efficiency; processes that reduce un-usable outputs and toxic emissions; and smaller-scale solutions that could be deployed in communities in a more distributed way than recycling facilities today."
The LunaRecycle Challenge will have two competition tracks, including a "digital twin" track that requires participants to design a virtual model of a system that can recycle one or more solid waste streams on the lunar surface and manufacture one or more end products. Additionally, the prototype build track focuses on designing and developing actual hardware capable of recycling one or more types of solid waste on the lunar surface.
This will help fulfil a need that NASA envisions for "a variety of end products that may wholly or partially utilize materials created from the recycling process," the draft rules state.
The competition will consist of two phases, starting with each team addressing the technical details of their proposed solutions for review by a panel of judges. Phase 2 is dependent on the submission of viable approaches to addressing the challenge in Phase 1, according to the drafted rules.
The total funding for the LunaRecycle Challenge is $3 million, with $1 million allotted for Phase 1 and $2 million is reserved for Phase 2. Phase 1 registration begins in September, with submissions due by March 31, 2025. Judging will begin in May, following which winners will be announced, along with Phase 2 rules.
Idea #1: Don't "recycle". "reuse" is far better. One way to eliminate wate is to package EVERYTHING. Water, food, tools, you name in inside boxes that look like very large Lego blocks. What you do is standaize on the size and shape of ther block. Maybe they are 20 cm long? Then everything you ship to the Moon is shipped in blocks that are even multiples of 20 cm. The boxes can be filled with lunar rocks and sand and then used to build with. You can turn them into retaining walls, houses and whatever you need. So every meal is packed in a short brick and aftr four meals you have a "tall brick". You can make anything from Lego bricks, chairs and tables and even buildings.
Idea #2. If you don't like bricks thren choose one kind of plastic, maybe it is ABS or PETG. Then make EVERYTHING from that one kind of plastic. Then you can melt it down to be made into 3D printer filiment and then you 3D print whatever you need. Later this can be melted again.
Idea #1 is good because no equipmqnt needs to be designed and ther is no processing to be done. But all you get are bricks. #2 lets you make different things. There is no reason you can not do bnoth by making ther brick-shape contains from the stanadrdized plastic.
Idea #3. All electroics is made from stanadrdized modules. All equipment racks are the same size, power supplies are stanadrized and PCBs all have stanadrd connectors and screw mounting holes. All electronics are designed such that parts can be replaced with simple tools like a screwdriver. Because parts are all designed to a minimum number of interface standard then one day an astronant can remove the UHF transmitter fom some unneeded instuments and use it to replace a faulty transmitter in some other device. This takes a lot of thinking on how to minimize the number of "standards" used and a willing ness to transport heavier then they could be cargo to the Moon. Certainly solar panels and batteries could be made with all the same DC power connections but it could go farther then just that. This way there is no e-waste on the Moon and even a net saving over long-enough period of time. Think about using an old space suit cooling part to repair a rover.