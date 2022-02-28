Atlas V rocket rolling to launch pad with GOES-T weather satellite for NASA, NOAA (video replay)

By published

Learn all about the new satellite from the NASA Edge program.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying an advanced new weather satellite for the United States is rolling out to its launch pad today and you can watch a video replay from its morning trip. 

The Atlas V rocket is carrying the GOES-T weather satellite for NASA and NOAA to its pad at Space Launch Complex 41 of Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for a planned launch on Tuesday (March 1). Liftoff is set for 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT). 

You can watch the rocket rollout in the video replay above, courtesy of the NASA Edge program, or directly from YouTube

Video: How NOAA's GOES-T weather satellite will launch on Atlas V
Related: Advanced GOES-T weather satellite to launch with instrument fix

"GOES-T will help meteorologists observe and predict local weather events, including thunderstorms, tornadoes, fog, hurricanes, flash floods and other severe weather," NASA officials wrote in a mission update today

NASA will provide a live webcast of the GOES-T launch on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT). 

