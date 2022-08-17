NASA's Artemis 1 megarocket rolls back to launch pad for moon mission

By published

The Artemis 1 Space Launch System megarocket hit the road again on Thursday (Aug. 16) for the launch pad.

NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System moon rocket on its crawler carrier and mobile launch platform as it heads to the launch pad.
NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System moon rocket is hauled toward Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Aug. 1, 2022. (Image credit: NASA)

NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket headed back to the launch pad Tuesday night (Aug. 19) to take a step closer to a landmark lunar mission.

Artemis 1 is an uncrewed test flight of the huge Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket and its Orion spacecraft, and it began the rollout to a Kennedy Space Center launch pad at about 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT Wednesday, Aug. 17).

The Orion, stacked atop the rocket, began moving from the KSC's Vehicle Assembly Building for a journey that will take as long as 11 hours. The crawler carrying the Artemis 1 hardware must make a journey to Launch Pad 39B at roughly 1 to 2 miles an hour (1.6 to 3.2 km/h).

While the rollout is running, you can watch it live on NASA's website (opens in new tab), NASA TV and the NASA app (opens in new tab). NASA's webcast began at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

NASA elected to bring the rocket out a full two days earlier than planned. The agency said on its Artemis blog (opens in new tab) that the team finished flight termination system testing, the last major activity required until the rocket was closed out and the final access platforms at the VAB were retracted.

NASA has not released a detailed schedule of the rollout, which is expected to last between 8 and 11 hours depending on weather conditions, road conditions and other technical matters.

Blastoff of the uncrewed mission is scheduled for no earlier than Aug. 29, and will bring the Orion spacecraft around the moon on a test of the vehicle's system for future human missions. In between will be several webcasts of the science and other tech on board the mission.

NASA hopes to send an Artemis 2 mission to orbit the moon, with people on board, as soon as 2024 with a landing mission, Artemis 3, set for 2025.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022. She was contributing writer for Space.com (opens in new tab) for 10 years before that, since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she also tackles topics like diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, three space shuttle missions in Florida, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science since 2015. Her latest book, Leadership Moments from NASA, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.