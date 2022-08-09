Celebrate NASA's Artemis 1 mission by sharing your 'moon snaps'

NASA is looking for some shows of lunar enthusiasm in the leadup to the launch of its epic Artemis 1 mission.

The agency is asking people to share their "moon snaps" to celebrate Artemis 1 , which is scheduled to launch on an uncrewed mission around the moon no earlier than Aug. 29 .

"In anticipation of this monumental milestone, NASA wants to see, hear and experience all of your moon-inspired content — your moon photographs, your moon music, your moon recipes, your moon nail art, your moon makeup tutorials. The sky is not the limit!" agency officials wrote in a statement (opens in new tab).

To participate, share photos or videos of your moon works, along with the tag #NASAMoonSnap, via Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. If you do so, you may get a shoutout from the agency.

"Show everyone all your moon-inspired content with the hashtag NASAMoonSnap, and NASA will show some of them on social media and during the launch broadcast," actor Jack Black said in a Moon Snap video (opens in new tab) that NASA posted on Monday (Aug. 8).

"We're talking moon hats, moon photos, moon latte foam art," Black said. "If it's got a moon on it, send it in!"

You can learn more about the MoonSnap project via NASA here (opens in new tab).

As its name suggests, Artemis 1 is the first mission in NASA's Artemis program of lunar exploration. Artemis 1 will use a huge Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to send an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a roughly six-week mission to lunar orbit and back. It will be the first mission for the SLS and the second for Orion, which went to Earth orbit back in 2014.

Artemis 1 is designed to show that SLS and Orion are ready to carry astronauts. If all goes well, Artemis 2 will take crewmembers to lunar orbit, perhaps as early as 2024.