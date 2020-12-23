Lego wants to see your 'Star Wars' holiday creations

It's time to get festive in a galaxy far, far away with your Lego sets.

In the days after Disney Plus wrapped up the second season of "The Mandalorian," Lego is offering some special Force-themed activities for the holidays.

Wednesday (Dec. 23) is the last chance to join the " Star Wars: Force for Change " challenge with the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Lego League, which asks fans aged 13 and up to reimagine Lego bricks into " 'Star Wars' holiday-inspired builds," Disney and Lego said in a press release.

"Share a photo of your Lego Star Wars holiday designs on Instagram or Twitter with #LEGOStarWarsHolidayContest, and one grand prize winner will be selected to receive the Lego "Star Wars" Millennium Falcon set and a FIRST Lego League team or classroom registration," the press release stated.

Get your #LEGOStarWars sets ready for the holiday season by adding some festive builds! 🎄 🎁 @starwars pic.twitter.com/eDECD43EgVDecember 8, 2020

Fans can also submit virtual holiday designs for the contest using Lego Digital Designer or BrickLink Studio, according to a Dec. 9 statement .

Four runners-up will be selected to receive Lego Star Wars The Child (aka "Baby Yoda" from "The Mandalorian"), Lego Star Wars Poe Dameron's X-wing Fighter (a popular character from the sequel series of 2015-2019), and various Lego Star Wars vehicle sets from different franchise eras: the Sith TIE Fighter, the AT-AT and The Razor Crest.

#ForceForChange @FIRSTweets & @LEGO_Group ask fans to reimagine LEGO bricks into Star Wars holiday builds. Share a photo of your build on Twitter or IG with #LEGOStarWarsHolidayContest. Virtual holiday designs can also be submitted using LEGO Digital Designer or BrickLink Studio. pic.twitter.com/6lOnhv6AtQDecember 9, 2020

Lego has posted plenty of examples of holiday-themed "Star Wars" designs in recent days on social media and on YouTube.

A Dec. 8 Twitter post showed The Child, the Millennium Falcon, an AT-AT and a TIE fighter adorned with garlands, Christmas trees, presents and even festive hats.

On YouTube, recent videos include how to create a Lego Santa hat and beard for your AT-AT , how to build candy canes for and throw a party with "Star Wars" characters , and an omnibus video featuring holiday themes for sets such as Anakin's Jedi Interceptor, General Grievous's Starfighter and 501st Legion Clone Troopers.

