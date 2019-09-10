Launchpad Fire Forces Japan to Call Off Cargo Ship Launch to Space Station: Report

The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-IIB rocket carrying the HTV-8 spacecraft atop its launchpad at Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on Sept. 10, 2019.

Japan called off a planned cargo ship launch to the International Space Station today (Sept. 10) after a fire erupted on the launch platform for the mission's rocket, according to press reports.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was counting down toward the launch of an H-IIB rocket carrying the HTV-8 cargo ship when a fire occurred in a hole of the mobile launcher platform beneath the rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center, according to Aviation Week writer Irene Klotz, who posted live updates from the launch site on Twitter . No injuries were reported, Klotz said.

Ray Iechika Takaku, a spokesperson for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (which built the H-IIB rocket) told reporters on site that the company has never seen a launchpad fire during H-IIB launches, Klotz reported on Twitter . The fire began after fueling for the launch was complete, she added .

Japan has an unbroken record of success in launching its HTV vehicles, which generally fly to space every year or two using the H-IIB rocket. The last spacecraft was sent aloft in September 2018. To date, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has launched seven HTV missions since 2009. Today's launch would have lifted off on the 10th anniversary of that first HTV flight.

The vehicle is supposed to carry six lithium-ion batteries and a prototype Sony laser-communications system to the ISS, and today would be the 10th anniversary of its first launch to the space station. NASA astronauts will install the batteries on the P6 solar array module in a spacewalk later this year to replace the aging ones already there, NASA officials have said.

The Sony system will be deployed to test future communications between satellites or with ground stations, using ultra-fast laser communications, according to the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA. (Spacecraft today generally rely on radio, which has a more limited bandwidth to send information.)

"We have very high expectations for this technology," ISS astronaut Koichi Wakata, who is now a vice-president at JAXA, JAXA said in a statement. "This technology ... will likely be widely used not only in the telecommunications industry, but in the future as a means of communication in the field of exploration. Specifically, it can be used as a means of communication between the Earth and the International Space Station, the moon and Mars."

