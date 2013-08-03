Photos: Japan Launches HTV-4 Cargo Ship to Space Station

Japan HTV-4 Cargo Ship: Docking Day

The HTV-4 (Kounotori 4) cargo ship built by Japan's space agency is in docking position at International Space Station in this still from a NASA TV broadcast on Aug. 9, 2013. The spacecraft carried just over 3.5 tons of supplies to the station's crew.

Japan HTV-4 Cargo Ship Near ISS

The unmanned Japanese cargo ship HTV-4 (Konoutori 4) hovers near the International Space Station during rendezvous and docking operations on Aug. 9, 2013. The spacecraft is carrying 3.5 tons of supplies and gear for the space station crew.

HTV-4 Arrival at Space Station: Grapple

The International Space Station's robotic arm is in grapple position to grab Japan's robotic HTV-4 cargo ship in this still from a NASA TV broadcast on Aug. 9, 2013.The HTV-4 cargo ship is carrying 3.5 tons of supplies and gear for the station crew.

Japan's HTV-4 Cargo Ship: Robot Arm's View

This view of Japan's HTV-4 robotic cargo ship shows the spacecraft as it appears through a camera on the International Space Station's robotic arm on Aug. 9, 2013 during rendezvous and docking operations. The HTV-4 is carrying 3.5 tons of supplies, spare parts and gear for the space station's crew.

Japan's HTV-4 Cargo Ship Nears Space Station

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's HTV-4 (Kounotori 4) cargo ship nears the International Space Station and is seen in a camera rendezvous system in this NASA view from Aug. 9, 2013. The spacecrat carried just over 3.5 tons of supplies to the station's crew.

Japan's New Cargo Vehicle Docks at ISS

The latest Japanese cargo vehicle, HTV-4 (Kounotori 4), arrived at the International Space Station on August 9, 2013. In this still video image, the spacecraft has been grappled for mating to the space station.

Berthing Lights Shine During HTV-4 Docking

These berthing lights permit human operators to dock the Japanese cargo ship, HTV-4, to the International Space Station on August 9, 2013.

HTV-4 Above Earth

The Japanese cargo ship HTV-4 floats above the Earth as it is mated to the International Space Station, August 9, 2013.

Japan's New Cargo Vehicle Docks at ISS #2

The latest Japanese cargo vehicle, HTV-4 (Kounotori 4), arrived at the International Space Station on August 9, 2013. In this still video image, the spacecraft has been grappled for mating to the space station.

ISS Crew Members Dock Japanese Cargo Vehicle

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station work to dock the Japanese cargo vehicle, HTV-4 (Kounotori 4) on August 9, 2013. Astronaut Nyberg floats in the foreground.

Robotic Arm Holds HTV-4

The robotic arm of the International Space Station grappled the Japanese cargo vehicle, HTV-4, for mating to the station on August 9, 2013.