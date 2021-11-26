You can get Hulu for 99 cents a month for a year this Black Friday for all your sci-fi needs

There is a lot of great science fiction on the Hulu streaming service, but if the $6.99/month fee has you down, don't fret. The streaming service has a Black Friday deal for you.

Right now, you can score a Hulu subscription for just 99 cents/month for the year, saving you 85% (about $72) on a base subscription for the the next 12 months. This deal is for the ad-supported plan only, so you'll have commercials unless you want an upgrade, which is $19.99/month in a bundle with Disney Plus.

With this Hulu deal, you'll gain access to the streaming service's acclaimed dystopian series "The Handmaid's Tale" along with some great sci-fi like the time traveling "11.22.63" and the hilarious animated adult comedy "Solar Opposites," to name a few. Do take note, after the one-year deal is up, the price will revert to the normal $6.99/month fee unless you cancel, which you can do anytime.

Hulu's Black Friday deal is mainly targeted to new subscribers, but if you subscribed to the streaming service and canceled, you can also qualify — but only if you have not used the service in the last month.

Hulu is home to at least hundreds of drama, science fiction, comedy and thriller TV shows and films, so you'll likely never run out of selections to watch. Hulu also has a deep library of originals, like the sci-fi comedy "Future Man," drama "Dopesick," and the horror anthology "Monsterland."

If you're looking for even more options, you can opt to pay $13.99/month. for an ads-supported bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, and $19.99/month. Hulu also has live TV options, with over 75 channels available, for a higher fee.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the Best Space Shows and Movies on Disney Plus.