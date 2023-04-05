Celebrate six years of VIVE with up to £150 off HTC VR headsets

To celebrate six years of VIVE, HTC is having a sale on select VR headsets throughout April that could save you £150.

The standouts from HTC's April deals is £150 off (opens in new tab) the VIVE Pro 2 full kit, £75 off (opens in new tab) the VIVE Pro 2 headset and £150 off (opens in new tab) (again) the VIVE Flow. The VIVE Pro deals come with 12 months of unlimited apps on VIVEPORT Infinity which is worth over £100 and the Flow comes with the same, but it's VIVEPORT Infinity Vista is worth £75.

The HTC VIVE Pro 2 is a VR headset we rate very highly, in fact, it features in our best VR headsets guide as the best high resolution headset. The VIVE Flow also features in that guide as one of the best for movies and experiences. We also have a round-up of the best VR headset deals on the market, so if you're looking to bag a bargain then it's worth checking that out.

You can check out the specs for these VR headsets below and if you want a more detailed look, you can take a look at our HTC VIVE Pro 2 review and HTC VIVE Flow impressions.

(opens in new tab) HTC VIVE Pro 2 full kit was £1399 now £1249 from HTC (opens in new tab). Save £150 on an excellent VR headset kit that offers a resolution of 2448 × 2448 per eye, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 120 degree field of view. Base station, controllers, a VIVE tracker, facial tracker and wireless adapter are all included.

(opens in new tab) HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR Headset was £779 now £709 from HTC (opens in new tab). Save £75 on the same excellent headset as above. Make sure you know which deal you're going for first as this is for the headset only and not the full kit.

(opens in new tab) HTC VIVE Flow VR Headset was £499 now £349 from HTC (opens in new tab). Save £150 on HTC's lightweight and portable VR headset, best suited for movies and experiences rather than games. It has a 100 degree field of view, a 75Hz refresh rate and a 1600 x 1600 per eye resolution. It is by far the least expensive option on offer here.

While we rate the two VR headsets on offer, it's important to get into why. The HTC VIVE Pro 2 model offers fantastic resolution, 2448 × 2448 per eye, as well as a 120 degree field of view. It also has great audio and the deals here give you 12 month access to VIVEPORT Infinity which is worth over £100 and allows you to enjoy copious amounts of titles. The Pro 2 is a high-end, premium quality VR headset.

The HTC VIVE Flow (£150 off (opens in new tab)) offers something completely different, while still being a quality VR headset. It's far more mobile and compact and it's less expensive too. It offers a 100 degree field of view, a refresh rate of 75Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 1600 per eye. All are lower than the Pro 2, but that is to be expected. This headset is best suited for immersive experiences and movies rather than games, even though it can support them.

It's important to read what you're getting with which deal you go for. The full kit (now £150 off (opens in new tab)) offers you controllers, base stations, a VIVE tracker, facial tracker and wireless adapter. Whereas the headset only option (£75 off (opens in new tab)) is just the headset but you do need controllers and base stations to utilize it.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).