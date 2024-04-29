'Flash Gordon' returns to escape from a prison planet in new comic series

A mainstay in science fiction culture and an influential touchstone since its genesis as a Sunday comic strip back in 1934, creator Alex Raymond's "Flash Gordon" crashed the scene 90 years ago as a rival to the already established newspaper space adventures of Buck Rogers.

Through decades of matinee serials, radio programs, comic books, graphic novels, cartoons, toys, games, and a classic 1980 Hollywood feature film, Flash Gordon has left an indelible imprint of old-fashioned cosmic fun as the Earthly hero joined by Dale Arden and Dr. Hans Zarkov as they face off against Ming the Merciless, the diabolical ruler of the exotic planet Mongo.

After a short absence from the comics world, Mad Cave Studios, in partnership with King Features, is resurrecting the Flash Gordon brand with a colorful new series.

Related: Taika Waititi's animated 'Flash Gordon' film is reportedly now going to be live-action

Will Conrad main cover for "Flash Gordon #1" (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

Written by distinguished animation screenwriter, Jeremy Adams ("Green Lantern," "Flashpoint Beyond"), this fresh "Flash Gordon" project showcases interior art from DC and Marvel artist Will Conrad ("Black Panther," "X-Men," "Batman," "Justice League"), colors by Lee Loughridge, lettering by Taylor Esposito, and dynamic covers by the legendary Dan Panosian ("Savage Red Sonja").

Here's the official synopsis:

"Flash Gordon awakens on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series!"

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reilly Brown variant cover for "Flash Gordon #1" (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

"I couldn't be more excited to see Flash Gordon come back to the printed page," said writer Jeremy Adams in a statement. "Will Conrad has taken the character to a whole new level with his incredible art, and the team at Mad Cave have been a joy to work with as we take this larger-than-life character on a quest that spans the entire universe. Hold onto your seats and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime!"

To kick off the sci-fi escapades, Mad Cave will release a special "Flash Gordon #0" prelude issue for Free Comic Book Day on May 5, followed by the premiere of "Flash Gordon #1" on July 24, 2024 with variant covers by Frazer Irving ("Batman & Robin"), Reilly Brown ("Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point"), and retailer incentive covers via Joe Chiodo ("Fantastic Four") and Dan Panosian.

Dan Panosian variant cover for "Flash Gordon #1" (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

"I am beyond excited with the chance to work alongside Jeremy and everyone at Mad Cave on bringing Flash Gordon back to comics," adds series artist Will Conrad.

"It's like going back in time and bringing all of these beloved characters back to the present, with some new and modern tweaks, but without losing the essence of each one. Can't avoid listening to Queen's classic rock riff 'FLASH! AAAAHHHH' every time I sit to draw a panel. I believe everyone will feel the same!"