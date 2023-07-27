SpaceX Falcon Heavy seen from space waiting on launch pad (photos)

By Josh Dinner
published

Maxar Technologies snapped photos of Falcon Heavy before it launches their largest satellite ever.

A high-altitude aerial view of SpaceX's triple-booster Falcon Heavy rocket can be seen standing in the center of the wide landscaped launch complex. Roads, pipes and other infrastructure extend outward from the rocket and adjacent launch tower.
A Maxar satellite image of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket standing on its launch pad at Kennedy Space Center taken on July 26. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)

Before SpaceX's Falcon Heavy made its seventh flight to space, space decided to send some Falcon Heavy to Earth. 

In photographs beamed back from one of Maxar Technologies' imaging satellites, SpaceX's heavy-lift Falcon Heavy rocket can be seen standing at Launch Launch Complex-39A, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, in Florida. 

SpaceX was poised to launch Falcon Heavy Wednesday night, but was scrubbed barely a minute before liftoff. Another attempt will occur Thursday night at 11:04 p.m. ET (0304 UTC on July 28). The rocket's payload, the Jupiter 3 communications satellite, will join the Hughes Jupiter fleet, which provides communications services to North and South America.

Jupiter 3 is the largest communication satellite ever, built by Maxar Technologies. Maxar designs and manufactures satellites and other components for spacecraft, and has 285 satellites in orbit, according to the company's website

Image taken at 11:57 a.m. EDT (1557 GMT), July 26, of Falcon Heavy rocket standing at LC-39A. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)

Wednesday morning, before the first launch attempt, Maxar posted images of Falcon Heavy to their social media. 

Image taken at 11:57 a.m. EDT (1557 GMT), July 26, of Falcon Heavy rocket standing at LC-39A. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)
The pictures were taken using another one of Maxar's satellites, already in orbit. They show Falcon Heavy standing on the launchpad from three different angles and altitudes, and serve as a visual reminder for the enormous size of Falcon Heavy and also the power and capability of the satellites we send to space to gaze back at our planet.

