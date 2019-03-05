You Can Help Guide Europe's Space Science Program

The European Space Agency is inviting the public to share their views on the questions that Voyage 2050, ESA’s space science program for the 2035-2050 time frame, should address.

If you've got opinions about space exploration, the European Space Agency (ESA) would like to hear them.

ESA officials are asking the public which questions the agency should tackle with "Voyage 2050," its space science program for the 2035-2050 timeframe.

“We wish to encourage a sense of ownership and involvement in the space science program with our public, and so we want to hear everyone’s views and choose our next set of missions in an open and transparent way," ESA Director of Science Günther Hasinger said in a statement Monday (March 4).

The request for public input marks a first for ESA, officials added in the statement.

You don't have to be an expert to contribute. In fact, you don't even have to live in Europe; the opportunity is open to everyone around the world over the age of 16, from today through the end of June. To participate, or to learn more, go to the survey site here .

"This consultation represents an exciting opportunity for European space science," Hasinger said. "We will be looking at what we can accomplish in the future, and that means we particularly encourage young people to share their views. After all, they are the ones who will work on and benefit from these missions."