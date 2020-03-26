How #SpaceConnectsUs: European astronauts & more to share support amid coronavirus in live event

European Space Agency astronauts, along with celebrities and special guests, will speak about their experiences and offer support and advice to the public as part of the #SpaceConnectsUs online event today (March 26).



ESA astronauts Tim Peake, Alexander Gerst, Samantha Cristoforetti, Matthias Maurer, Thomas Reiter, Frank de Winne and André Kuipers will share their advice on living in confined spaces and in isolated environments as most of the world follows these practices to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. They will share stories and inspiration from their lives and experiences in space exploration, offering words of wisdom and a fascinating, insider peek at what life is like for an astronaut.

They, along with a number of additional guests, will share their tips and advice for making it work and thriving while practicing social distancing and self-quarantine. The live broadcast, which will run in five languages, will begin at 11 a.m. EDT (15:00 GMT) in Dutch, with each session lasting 30 minutes.

Here's a full schedule:

Dutch (NL): 16:00-16:30 CET – 11:00-11:30 EDT – 08:00-08:30 PDT

16:00-16:30 CET – 11:00-11:30 EDT – 08:00-08:30 PDT German (DE): 17:00-17:30 CET – 12:00-12:30 EDT – 09:00-09:30 PDT

17:00-17:30 CET – 12:00-12:30 EDT – 09:00-09:30 PDT Italian (IT): 18:00-18:30 CET – 13:00-13:30 EDT – 10:00-10:30 PDT

18:00-18:30 CET – 13:00-13:30 EDT – 10:00-10:30 PDT French (FR): 19:00-19:30 CET – 14:00-14:30 EDT – 11:00-11:30 PDT

19:00-19:30 CET – 14:00-14:30 EDT – 11:00-11:30 PDT English (EN): 20:00-21:30 CET – 15:00-16:30 EDT – 12:00-13:30 PDT



The program will connect to guests from all over the globe. In addition to the astronauts, the event will feature appearances from celebrity professor Brian Cox, physicist Ranga Yogeshwar and science YouTube personality Bruce Benamran. Additionally, from the pop culture world will be actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, actor and singer Olivia Newton-John and Paulina Chávez from "The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia."

Those wishing to participate in the event can ask a question on Twitter using the hashtag #SpaceConnectsUs. Questions might be answered live on the broadcast by the featured guests. The live broadcast will be available to watch here on ESA's YouTube channel or on Space.com's live events page.