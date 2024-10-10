Europa Clipper probe secured as Hurricane Milton sweeps by NASA's Kennedy Space Center (photos)
No new launch date has yet been set for the delayed mission.
NASA's flagship Europa Clipper mission rode out Hurricane Milton, which swept through Florida late Wednesday (Oct. 9) and early Thursday (Oct. 10).
The Europa Clipper spacecraft and its Falcon Heavy rocket were secured inside a SpaceX hanger near their launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, agency officials stated on X, formerly Twitter.
"The safety of launch team personnel is our highest priority, and all precautions will be taken to protect the Europa Clipper spacecraft," Tim Dunn, NASA's Launch Services Program senior launch director for Europa Clipper, said in the Oct. 9 X post, which featured a photo of Clipper inside its payload fairing, which was itself encircled by a metallic blue cage.
The $5 billion Europa Clipper mission will study the habitability of the Jupiter moon Europa, which has a huge ocean beneath its icy shell. Clipper's launch has been indefinitely delayed from the originally planned Oct. 10 due to the hurricane. The launch window extends to Nov. 6.
KSC is among the thousands of businesses and other organizations across Florida with limited or no access to power in the wake of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the state's western coast. KSC has provided no updates since Wednesday.
"Tropical storm force winds are expected to reach the spaceport by Wednesday evening, with tornadoes possible ahead of Milton's center of approach," NASA officials wrote of KSC's status in a blog post, ahead of the storm's arrival.
The KSC visitors center is also closed at least through today (Oct. 10), officials previously wrote on X.
Milton's arrival is also affecting operations on the International Space Station. Crew-8, the eighth operational astronauts mission to the ISS by SpaceX, is delayed in its departure, and NASA expects to update the timing on Friday (Oct. 11). The most recent target date for departure for the four astronauts of Crew-8 was Sunday (Oct. 13).
