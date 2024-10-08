NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-8 astronauts' homecoming to Oct. 13 due to Hurricane Milton

The four astronauts flying on SpaceX's Crew-8 astronaut mission for NASA. From left: Roscosmos' Alexander Grebenkin and NASA's Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps.

Due to Hurricane Milton, four astronauts will stay in Earth orbit a few days longer than planned.

NASA and SpaceX originally targeted Monday morning (Oct. 7) for the departure of the Crew-8 mission from the International Space Station (ISS). However, Crew-8 is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Florida, a region presently under threat from Milton, which has intensified into a Category 5 hurricane. So, the undocking date has been pushed back several times, most recently to Sunday (Oct. 13).

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than 3:05 a.m. EDT Sunday, Oct. 13, for the undocking of the Crew-8 mission from the International Space Station due to weather conditions and potential impacts from Hurricane Milton across the Florida peninsula," NASA officials announced in an update on Monday (Oct. 7). "Mission managers continue to monitor conditions, with the next weather briefing planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11."

Crew-8 launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on March 3, lofting a Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, as well as Alexander Grebenkin of Russia's space agency Roscosmos. The quartet reached the orbiting lab two days later.

Crew-8's departure plans were set in motion by the arrival of SpaceX's Crew-9 mission on Sept. 29. Crew-9 was also affected by Hurricane Helene, which pushed the mission's launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Florida's Atlantic coast back two days.

Related: Satellites reveal Hurricane Helene's deadly fury as a monster Category 4 storm during landfall (videos)

Crew-8 isn't the only mission that Hurricane Milton has affected. NASA and SpaceX have delayed indefinitely the launch of the $5 billion Europa Clipper spacecraft, which had been targeted to lift off atop a Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clipper, which will study the life-hosting potential of the Jupiter ocean moon Europa, has until Nov. 6 to get off the ground.