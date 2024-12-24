Dune: Prophecy' renewed for Season 2 after HBO show's hugely successful debut

Fans of HBO/Max's absorbing "Dune" prequel spinoff, "Dune: Prophecy" just got an early holiday gift with word that HBO has ordered a second season after streaming numbers made it one of their biggest hits of the year, with 15 million views for its debut episode that launched Nov. 17.

Starring Emily Watson (Valya Harkonnen) and Olivia Williams (Tula Harkonnen) "Dune: Prophecy" is centered 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides and concerns the formation of the mystical Bene Gesserit sisterhood as told through the tragic events of two siblings from the disgraced Harkonnen royal family. Their cultish orchestrations seek to influence the course of the Imperium and its royal houses through genetic manipulation and subtle control.

News of the renewal occurred during a virtual finale press conference that Space.com attended on Dec. 19 with showrunner Alison Schapker and stars Emily Watson and Olivia Williams.

Official key art for "Dune: Prophecy" (Image credit: HBO/Max)

"Well, I am thrilled to be able to announce that HBO is picking us up for a season two," Schapker revealed during Thursday's press conference. "We are so thrilled and grateful for their support, for our partners at Legendary, and most of all that we get to continue working with these extraordinary people in front of the camera, behind the camera, that we get to continue telling this story that we care so deeply about, and get to continue building out our corner of the 'Dune' universe. So that is our very exciting news."

This six-episode miniseries acts as a backstory to the pair of recent "Dune" movies helmed by director Denis Villeneuve. "Prophecy" was created by Diane Ademu-John ("The Haunting of Bly Manor”) and Alison Schapker ("Fringe," "Altered Carbon"), who serves as co-showrunner alongside executive producer Jordan Goldberg. It's adapted from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s 2012 novel, "Sisterhood of Dune."

Co-produced by Legendary Television and Warner Media, "Dune: Prophecy's" international cast also includes Mark Strong (Emperor Javicco Corrino), Travis Fimmel (Desmond Hart), Jodhi May (Empress Natalya), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Princess Ynez), Josh Heuston (Constantine), Mark Addy (Evgeny Harkonnen), Edward Davis (Harrow Harkonnen), Chloe Lea (Lila), Jade Anouka (Sister Theodosia), Faoileann Cunningham (Sister Jen), Aoife Hinds (Sister Emeline), Chris Mason (Keiran Atreides), Jessica Barden (Young Valya, and Emma Canning (Young Tula).

"Dune: Prophecy" airs its season finale Dec. 22 on HBO and streaming on Max.