Here at Space.com, we love a good rocket launch, and viewing the excitement of a launch can fuel the imagination of youngsters. It can be a real-life inspiration to help children learn all about science, engineering, mathematics and technology.

A great way to build excitement levels for all things space-related is with a model rocket set. Many people who have flown into space or worked for space agencies began with model rockets. Right now, you can grab the National Geographic Rocket Launcher for Kids for just $39.99.

Save 21% on the National Geographic Rocket Launcher for Kids — was $50.58, now $39.99 at Amazon.

The National Geographic Power Rocket lets kids experience the awesomeness of space flight over and over again. The motorized, battery-powered model is rechargeable and allows for up to 20 launches on a single charge, soaring up to 200ft into the air.

We were recently treated to the spectacular SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC). The rocket, carrying the Athena lander and NASA's ride-along Trailblazer orbiter, is heading to the moon and will hunt for lunar water on arrival.

Three different sticker sets allow budding astronauts to customize their rocket. (Image credit: National Geographic)

The National Geographic Power Rocket has three flight modes, easily selected with the press of a button, and with a safe landing system there's no fear of accidental collisions or unwanted damage. The rocket deploys its rear rotor blade, which allows it to safely return to Earth.

This kit contains a rocket, launch pad, charging cable and three decal sheets which allow kids to customize their rocket with a design they love. Easy-to-follow instructions make it simple to start flying right away and the included learning guide has fascinating insight into the science of flight.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key Specs: Rechargeable, battery-powered rocket which provides up to 20 flights on a single charge. Three flight settings up to 200ft and helicopter-like rotor blades extend to ensure a safe landing.

Product launched: October 2022.

Price history: The price of this National Geographic Rocket has held steady on Amazon since its release. Retail rivals, Walmart, are the same price and NFM are slightly pricier. It's worth noting Amazon is currently offering an extra 15% off when using a coupon, which reduces the price to $33.99.

Price comparison: Amazon: $39.99| Walmart: $39.99 | NFM: $44.99

Review consensus: We've yet to review the National Geographic Rocket for Kids, but it has over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average 4.2 stars out of 5. So it's been very well received by budding space explorers across the internet and reviewers on Amazon.

Buy if: You want a child-friendly rocket that's easy to use and has plenty of exciting features.

Don't buy if: You want a more realistic looking rocket and have a bigger budget. You might want to consider the Estes Saturn V Limited Edition Skylab rocket.

For more Space themed buying advice, see our best Lego Space sets, best space gifts for kids and also our best Lego Star Wars sets.