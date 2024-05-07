The Force is strong with new 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' trailer (video)

Star Wars Day 2024 has come and gone but there are still reverberations in the Force in the form of a fresh trailer for "The Acolyte" that aptly dropped on May the 4th. We're now down to roughly one month until this Leslye Headland-led TV series arrives on Disney+ on June 4, 2024 so soak up the enigmatic action in this new peek.

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" takes place approximately 100 years prior to the events depicted in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," occurring near the end of the grand High Republic era when the Jedi Knights were guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy far, far away.

Its mystery-thriller plot centers around a former Padawan who reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of shadowy crimes, but dark forces they encounter are more deadly than they could imagine.

The official poster for "Star Wars: The Acolyte." (Image credit: Disney+)

Here's the official synopsis:

"In 'The Acolyte,' an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

A still from 'Star Wars: The Acolyte.' (Image credit: Disney Plus)

In addition to Stenberg (Mae) and Lee Jung-jae (Master Sol), the cast also includes Manny Jacinto (Qimir), Carrie-Anne Moss (Master Indara), Dean-Charles Chapman (Master Torbin), Joonas Suotamo (Jedi Master Kelnacca), Jodie Turner-Smith (Mother Aniseya), Charlie Barnett (Yord Fandar), Dafne Keen (Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon), and Rebecca Henderson (Vernestra Rwoh).

This final trailer continues toying with fans' speculations as to exactly who the overarching villain actually is and whether or not the Jedi Order is truly as noble as they’ve been built up to be. More mystery swirls at the end regarding the identity of a masked figure wielding a red-bladed lightsaber stepping out of a murky mist.

Headland, who directs the series pilot, acts as "The Acolyte's" creator, showrunner, and executive producer alongside executive producers Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are onboard the project as producers.

"I hope audiences embrace the duality that exists in every character in the show," Headland told StarWars.com. "The show is an onion. Each episode peels away to reveal something else. I hope the experience of watching it is both suspenseful and satisfying."

The first two episodes of "Star Wars: The Acolyte" land exclusively on Disney+ on June 4, with subsequent chapters arriving weekly.