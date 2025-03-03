Get 73% off Starz streaming service for three months

If you're looking for a streaming service to subscribe to but don't want to spend a fortune on one, we might have found the solution. Starz is currently 73% off for three months and it showcases some pretty big sci-fi titles.

The plan is for three monthly payments of $2.99 and after the three months, the price will revert to its usual $10.99. This is ideal if you're looking for something cool to watch for a while or you just don't want to spend a fortune on streaming services. Starz's library includes some Marvel movies, the Jurassic Park movies, Borderlands and more. If this isn't for you, we recommend you check out our streaming deals guide.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel) A selection of stills from movies and franchises you can find on STARZ. (Image credit: Universal Pictures) (Image credit: Lionsgate) (Image credit: Sony)

Of course, when considering a streaming service, it's important to know what's available to watch, otherwise, you're taking a risk on whether the service is for you. Fortunately, Starz has a surprisingly big sci-fi library. If you're a fan of Marvel, you'll appreciate titles like "Guardians of the Galaxy", "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Venom". It also has the Jurassic Park Movies and some of the more recent Ghostbuster movies available to stream.

It's worth noting that you can also get six months of Starz for $3/month but you have to prepay $17.99, so the $2.99 offer works better for those not wanting to commit for too long or invest too heavily. This is also a limited-time offer, so you'll have to act quickly if this offer tempts you.

Price history: While we have seen this deal in the past, Starz usually costs $10.99 a month so this is a good deal to get.

✅ Buy it if: You want a streaming service without having to spend big or commit long-term.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the complete Star Wars, Marvel or Ghostbuster catalogue. Or, if you want an annual plan for a streaming service as other, better value options are out there.

