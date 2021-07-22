New 'Dune' trailer is guaranteed to send tingles down your spine

Eight long months ago, we got out first glimpse of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" and now we have a second, more longer look ... and it looks every bit like the epic space opera we've been hoping for.

It begins very much from the perspective of Chani, played by Zendaya.

"My planet Arrakis is so beautiful when the sun is low, rolling over the sands, you can see the spice in the air," she says in a new trailer revealed today (July 22). "The outsiders ravage our lands in front of our eyes. Their cruelty to my people is all I've known. What's to become of our world?"

We get good looks at most of the main characters, including, Timothée Chalamet (as Paul Atreides), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Gaius Mohiam), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica) and Oscar Isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), plus fleeting glimpses of Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Dave Bautista (Glossu 'Beast' Rabban) and Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen).

The reimagined stillsuits and battle armor of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" are all white, which makes perfect sense, just tricky to tell who's who. (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Still no sign of Feyd Rautha though, but rumors abound that Tye Sherian (star of "Ready Player One") might be in the role made infamous on the big screen in 1984 by Sting.

And we get to see what looks like they might be the Emperor's dreaded Sardaukar terror troops, plus fierce fights and desperate battles across the Arrakis desert, Fremen fighting Harkonnens, Atreides fighting Harkonnens…all the while stirring, dramatic music rises and sends tingles down your spine. This is going to be a truly epic cinematic experience.

Villeneuve creates quality, cerebral movies, "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival" are just two of his masterpieces, but sadly, these didn't exactly set the box office on fire in a way that studio executives prefer. So we hope with all of our heart, that the second part of this epic sci-fi opera gets given the green light.

"Dune" will open in theaters across the US and stream simultaneously on HBO Max on Oct. 22.

In other "Dune" news, the television series prequel at HBO Max has found its new showrunner. Variety reports that Diane Ademu-John has boarded “Dune: The Sisterhood” in the role of writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jon Spaihts had previously been attached to run the series, but he stepped down in November 2019 to focus on writing the script for the second of the “Dune” reboot films.

The show will be told through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit; a mysterious order of women who possess extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind. They weave through the feudal politics of The Imperium, pursuing secret agendas that will ultimately lead them to the planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune. The series will serve as a prequel to the films.

