Massive solar telescope starts science observations

By published

The observatory's first experiment will look at a theorized process on the sun's surface.

A newly released photograph of the sun captured by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on May 11, 2021.
A newly released photograph of the sun captured by the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope on May 11, 2021. (Image credit: NSO/AURA/NSF)

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) is starting its first operational science work as it embarks on a mission to better understand our sun.

DKIST is a nearly $300 million science observatory perched atop the 10,062-foot (3,067 meters) Mount Haleakalā in Maui, Hawaii. One of its main functions will be to study the corona, the incredibly hot outer atmosphere of the sun that is millions of degrees hotter than the surface.

The first experiment will study "magnetic reconnection," which happens when solar magnetic fields suddenly reconfigure and create jets of superheated gas (or plasma) that eject from the solar atmosphere. The work is led by Tetsu Anan, principal investigator with the National Solar Observatory.

Related: What's inside the sun? A star tour from the inside out

"This process has long been theorized, but has yet to be proven," the National Science Foundation (NSF), which manages the observatory, said in a statement Thursday (Feb. 24) announcing the science commissioning phase. 

"Observations from the Inouye Solar Telescope's unique suite of instruments are allowing scientists to observe this elusive but vital phenomenon for the very first time," NSF added of magnetic reconnection.

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope is located on the island of Maui in Hawaii. (Image credit: NSO/NSF/AURA)

Space weather has come under scrutiny from numerous telescopes and spacecraft in the last few decades, including two recent missions — the U.S.-European Solar Orbiter and NASA's Parker Solar Probe — that are conducting daring close-up orbits of the sun to study solar structure in high definition.

DKIST will work with various other telescopes and spacecraft to "take high-resolution images and make measurements of the magnetic fields of solar phenomena including sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections," NSF said. Coronal mass ejections are explosions of charged particles from the sun that, if pointed towards Earth, can disrupt power lines and satellite communications.

A close-up of the solar telescope's first published image. (Image credit: NSO/NSF/AURA)
Related stories:

Inside the world's largest sun-spotting telescope

The greatest missions to the sun of all time

Scientists' favorite sun photos by Solar Dynamics Observatory (gallery)

The operations period will last roughly a year, bringing online key systems while allowing scientists to conduct observations with "shared risk" of technical problems that may need to be solved along the way, NSF said.

"First light" for the telescope took place in 2020, but there was an 18-month delay in completing construction due to the coronavirus pandemic, NSF noted. Unique features of the observatory include a 4-meter (13 feet) primary mirror coupled with advanced adaptive optics to correct for atmospheric effects. The telescope also has active cooling of its optics to protect against solar heat.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., is a contributing writer for Space.com since 2012. As a proud Trekkie and Canadian, she tackles topics like spaceflight, diversity, science fiction, astronomy and gaming to help others explore the universe. Elizabeth's on-site reporting includes two human spaceflight launches from Kazakhstan, and embedded reporting from a simulated Mars mission in Utah. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, and a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University. Her latest book, NASA Leadership Moments, is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday.