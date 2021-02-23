'Debris' revealed: Take a 1st look at NBC's new sci-fi alien drama

Better don a hardhat and duck! Dropping out of the sky and landing on NBC next month, "Debris" is a new UFO mystery series with a serious paranormal pedigree. The peacock network has recently delivered the first teaser trailer and key art to entice springtime viewers.

This intriguing otherworldly thriller originates from J.H. Wyman, showrunner and executive producer of J.J. Abrams' brilliant sci-fi show, "Fringe" and creator of "Almost Human."

In this trippy episodic drama, Jonathan Tucker ("Westworld") and Riann Steele ("The Magicians") co-star as Bryan Beneventi and Finola Jones, a pair of ambitious international agents hailing from opposite sides of the Atlantic who are assigned to hunt down pieces of wreckage from a destroyed alien spaceship that begin affecting the laws of natural physics and humankind's reality.

Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful, and sometimes lethal effects on the everyday citizens who discover it. Every new find is also a perilous race against time, as shadowy outside forces seek these uncanny objects for their own nefarious purposes.

"There's a lot of people out there that do the 'Little Green Men' thing better than me," Wyman explained at last month's TCA 2021 preview panel. "I'm not that guy. I'm more [interested in] human interactions ... What does it look like when there are questions that are asked that really shine a light on the human condition? And I just always find that fascinating ... When the visitors come down that sort of highway and make themselves known or whatever it is, I think that we're going to learn more about ourselves than the aliens or the visitors. And that really interests me."

Rounding out the cast is Yoshié Bancroft as Agent McGuire, Julia Benson as Mary Vandeberg, Thomas Nicholson as Agent John, and Norbert Leo Butz as Craig Maddox. Legendary Television and Universal Television will co-produce with Wyman's Frequency Films.

"Debris" falls into our living rooms on NBC on March 1 at 10 p.m. ET (check local listings).

