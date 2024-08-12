Marvel's Darth Vader and Princess Leia rule the galaxy as father and daughter

Here's one more reason to hope summer and its insufferable Mustafar-like heat quickly fades into the cooler days of autumn as Marvel Comics launches "Star Wars: Darth Vader #50." This jumbo-sized final issue showcases art by Italian illustrator Raffaele Ienco that wraps up veteran writer Greg Pak's historic run on the title.

Landing on our home planet on Sept. 18, 2024, "Star Wars: Darth Vader #50" will also contain an unsettling backup story penned by Pak and illustrated by acclaimed "Star Wars" artist Luke Ross that offers a chilling "What If?" scenario of Princess Leia turning to the dark side of the Force.

Once you digest that disturbing possibility, have a peek at artist Derrick Chew's striking variant cover specially composed for the occasion, with father and daughter ominously posed together in fashionable armored outfits perfect for plotting evil deeds and dispatching disloyal Imperial officers.

Here's the official synopsis:

"For nearly five years, Marvel Comics has delivered 'Star Wars' comic book series set in the largely unexplored period between 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi.' Across titles like 'Star Wars,' 'Star Wars: Darth Vader,' 'Star Wars: Doctor Aphra,' and 'Star Wars: Bounty Hunters,' fans have experienced the adventures Luke, Leia, Lando, and more iconic heroes embarked on during one of the darkest times for the Rebellion and discovered the trials Darth Vader overcame through during a pivotal turning point in his journey through the dark side.

"The final issue of the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever, 'Star Wars: Darth Vader #50' will deliver the stunning conclusion to Vader's tormented battle against the Emperor's schemes and the Schism Imperial's secret plot to topple the Empire. Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like Luke, Leia, Sabé, Ochi, the droid ZED-6-7, Sly Moore, and members of the Schism Imperial.

"Together with 'Star Wars #50,' it'll be the finale to the current era of Marvel's 'Star Wars' line. Come October, a new age of 'Star Wars' comic book storytelling begins in 'Star Wars: Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising,' the first of three limited series depicting the legendary final battle of the Galactic Civil War, a saga that bridges the Original and Sequel Trilogies."

Leinil Francis Yu's main cover for "Star Wars: Darth Vader #50" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ending both the flagship "Star Wars" series as well as "Star Wars: Darth Vader" next month allows the House of Ideas to bring these two popular main titles to a fitting conclusion to make way for that fresh wave of "Star Wars" comic book adventures.

With a main cover from Leinil Francis Yu and a connecting cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, "Star Wars: Darth Vader #50" hits comic shops and digital Sept. 18, 2024.

"Star Wars #50" arrives one week earlier on Sept. 11, 2024, written by Charles Soule and paired with art courtesy of Madibek Musabekov.