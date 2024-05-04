Free Comic Book Day 2024: Get Marvel Comics 'Star Wars #1' for free

Happy Star Wars Day to one and all!

Shining like the twin suns of Tatooine to help celebrate Star Wars Day 2024, that annual occasion where we're all citizens of George Lucas's galaxy far, far away, we've got a collectable pair of Marvel Comics releases that'll have you cheering like a tribe of joyful Jawas scavenging in a giant junk pile.

For the first time ever, May the 4th coincides with Free Comic Book Day. So in perfect synchronicity, Marvel is offering up "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars #1," which provides two galactic adventures penned by distinguished "Star Wars" writers Greg Pak and Charles Soule and drawn by acclaimed artists Ibraim Roberson and Ramon Rosanas.

Cover for "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars #1." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Check out the full description and sneak peek below:

"Are there Rebel survivors stranded on Hoth? Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Lando Calrissian, and Chewbacca mount a dangerous rescue mission to Echo Base! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction!

"Darth Vader also employs a surprise character from the past to help him find Luke Skywalker. But Sabé, former handmaiden of Padmé Amidala is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an Imperial Commander, Sabé has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the Dark Lord's plans to remove Palpatine from power?"

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Interior art for "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Interior art for "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars #1"

"Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars #1" lands on May 4. Head to your local comic book shop to see what titles are available! You can find a store near you at FreeComicBookDay.com.

Next out of the gate and fresh off the presses is a big birthday salute to "Episode 1," due to this month also being the silver jubilee of 1999's "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace." Casting its space opera magic into the festivities this week just prior to Star Wars Day is Marvel's "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1."

Cover of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Greg Pak ("Planet Hulk") and paired with interior art courtesy of talented Irishman Will Sliney ("Spider-Man 2099") and a main cover from veteran illustrator Phil Noto, this 32-page expanded one-shot delivers an anthology of stories based on the prequel film. Inside, fans will discover tales centered around young Anakin's dream of becoming a Jedi Knight, Shmi Skywalker, Jar Jar Binks, and tales of Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi set in the aftermath of the Battle of Naboo.

Here's the official synopsis and a preview gallery below:

"Explore the earliest days of ANAKIN SKYWALKER with never-before-seen, revelatory moments set before, after, and between the scenes of the classic movie! Featuring the dream of a JEDI, the gift of a TUSKEN, the heart of a GUNGAN, the ache of a mother and the horror of a hero!"

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Interior art for "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Interior art for "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Interior art for "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1" arrived on May 1.

However and wherever you honor this geeky occasion, Happy Star Wars Day and May the 4th Be With You!