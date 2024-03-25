'Star Wars' fan-favorite Sith returns in 'Darth Maul: Black, White & Red'

That crimson-skinned, horned Dathomirian known as Darth Maul has attained quite the cult following after his electrifying appearance in "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace" as played by famed martial artist and ace stuntman, Ray Park.

To add to their growing lineup of limited-palette "Black, White & Red" releases, Marvel Comics is delving deep into the legacy of the seething Sith assassin who wields a double-bladed, blood-red lightsaber in a new four-part "Star Wars" miniseries titled, "Darth Maul: Black, White & Red."

Written by veteran scribe Benjamin Percy ("Wolverine," "Ghost Rider") with interior art from Stefano Raffaele ("Darth Vader: Black, White & Red") and a main cover courtesy of Alex Maleev, Marvel's most recent "Black, White & Red" offering arrives on Apr. 25, 2024. The remaining three issues will all feature their own distinct creative teams, providing a full dark spectrum of never-told Darth Maul lore.

"'Darth Vader: Black, White & Red' was a huge success for us and fans went wild for it," Editor Mark Paniccia noted. "We immediately started getting requests to feature Darth Maul for our next journey into the unique 'Black, White & Blood' comic format. Ben and Stefano serve a story filled with horrors you haven't seen before in a 'Star Wars' tale."

Alex Maleev's cover for "Darth Maul: Black, White & Red #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official synopsis:

"When he first appeared 25 years ago in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,' Darth Maul gripped fans' imaginations with his quiet but captivating presence, his unique lightsaber and dueling skills, and of course, his iconic look. The new series will offer sagas set throughout the character’s mysterious history, diving into his never-before-seen missions and further exploring his twisted bond with his dark master, Palpatine. The series' first story will see Maul initiate a one-man war against a newly discovered adversary for the Sith.

"A prison ship—transporting a mysterious group known as the Final Occultation—goes offline, and Darth Maul is sent by Palpatine to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares! Now, it's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable threat that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy."

"I've been a lifelong, obsessive fan of the 'Star Wars' galaxy," explains Percy. "It's such a foundational part of my imagination and it's a thrill to be able to contribute to it now. My mind is busy with nightmares, so it's especially a treat to step into the mind of Darth Maul, one of the great villains of this galaxy far, far away.

"The silent assassin has a busy inner world. He is loyal to Palpatine, but that does not make him a puppet or a tool. He is willing to make his own decisions—ones that could shake the very fabric of the galaxy—as is the case in this chiller and thriller of a story, 'The Final Occultation.'"

Marvel's "Darth Maul: Black, White & Red #1" strikes comic shops on Apr. 25, 2024.