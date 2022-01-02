Titan Comics' new 'Cowboy Bebop' miniseries sends Spike and the gang after a lucky vest

Cowboy Bebop, a new comic book miniseries from Titan Comics, will send Spike and the gang on a new adventure inspired by the Netflix live-action TV series.

For one jazzy, jacked-up season, Netflix's live-action adaptation of the classic '90s Japanese anime " Cowboy Bebop " hit the small screen in November starring John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), Elena Satine (Julia), and Alex Hassell (Vicious).

The much-hyped TV series chronicled the misadventures of three ultra-cool bounty hunters bouncing around the cosmos in the year 2171 aboard their iconic Bebop spaceship.

Unfortunately on Dec. 9, the streaming giant decided to pull the plug on a potential second season for its platform due to production costs and mediocre reviews despite raking in over 74 million viewer hours during the initial week of release.

But fans and aficionados of the cult anime and canceled Netflix show now have something to cheer about in the form of London-based Titan Comics' upcoming "Cowboy Bebop" comic book series landing on Jan. 19, and we've got a sneak peek at the premiere issue to share. Titan's "Cowboy Bebop" trade paperback collecting the new series will drop July 26.



Written by DC Comics' Dan Watters ("Lucifer," "Wolfenstein") and accompanied by artwork from Lamar Mathurin ("Gumbo"), this highly anticipated limited series will be aligned with the former Netflix live-action offering and features an all-new story also set in the year 2171. The dynamic plot line unspools with the entire Bebop gang on the hunt for an ex-gang member who has in their possession a mythical vest that bestows unlimited luck on whomever is wearing it.

In addition to the new four-issue comic series, Titan Publishing will also be releasing "Cowboy Bebop: A Syndicate Story: Red Planet Requiem," a prequel novel set in the universe of the series, and "Cowboy Bebop: Making the Netflix Series," a revealing companion art book which acts as an insider guide to the retro-cool sci-fi show. Both titles are due to arrive later in 2022.