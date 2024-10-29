Watch China launch Shenzhou-19 astronauts to Tiangong space station today (video)

Watch live! China's Shenzhou 19 crew launches to Tiangong space station - YouTube Watch On

China is set to launch its latest trio of astronauts to its Tiangong space station today, and you can watch the action live.

The Shenzhou 19 mission is poised to launch from Jiuquan spaceport in northwest China to the Tiangong space station at 4:27 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 29 (2027 GMT; or 4:27 a.m. Oct. 30 Beijing time).

The crew were revealed less than a day ahead of launch at a press conference at Jiuquan. The mission will be commanded by astronaut Cai Xuzhe, 48, who was part of the Shenzhou 14 mission which launched to Tiangong in June 2022.

Chinese astronauts Wang Haoze, Cai Xuzhe and Song Lingdong, who will carry out the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Oct. 29, 2024 in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

He will be accompanied by Song Lingdong, 34, a former air force pilot, and Wang Haoze, also 34, a former senior engineer with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), China's main space contractor. Both come from China's third batch of astronauts, and are embarking on their first trips to space . Wang is China's first and only female spaceflight engineer.

The combination of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket is transferred to the launch site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Oct. 22, 2024 in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia of China. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Launch of Shenzhou 19 via a Long March 2F rocket is set to be livestreamed. The spacecraft is scheduled to dock at Tiangong 6.5 hours later. Cai, Song and Wang will then begin a six-month-long stay aboard the space station, carrying out a range of tasks.

"The Shenzhou 19 mission will include multiple extravehicular activities," Cai said at the press conference. "We have conducted extensive training on the ground, making every effort to anticipate all possible scenarios."

"I am mainly responsible for space experiment projects, material management, and station operation," said Wang. "Of course, many major projects will be accomplished collectively by the three of us in the crew."