Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars review

If you're shopping for a compact and durable pair of binoculars for taking on hikes to get close-up views of faraway objects, these are ideal, except if color accuracy is critical.

The Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars are part of Celestron's Outland X range (available in four sizes) which are designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. Every spec has been considered with people who like to be out and about in nature, whether that be bird watching, watching sports, or indeed using them for sky watching.

Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars: Key specs Magnification: 10x Objective lens diameter: 42mm Angular field of view: 5.5-degrees Eye relief: 18.2mm Weight: 23.6 oz (670g)

They are roof prism binoculars, so inherently more compact than the Porro design, and as such, are more suited to trekkers and travelers than models like the Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 which we previously reviewed, which are larger and much heavier.

These binoculars are nitrogen purged and fully sealed which makes them both fog proof and waterproof, allowing them to be used confidently in all weathers. The glass is multi-coated and made from top-quality BaK-4 glass.

The specs read well for a reasonably priced pair of binoculars and we've spent numerous weeks trying them out in the field.

Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars: Design

The sealed, waterproof body gives peace of mind when using them around water. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Roof prism design

Eye relief of 18.2mm

Pre-attached objective lens covers

The Outland X range, as mentioned, was designed to be rugged and to be able to withstand anything the weather throws at them. We'd expect to see something that looks more gnarly, military, or outdoorsy looking. Instead, if asked to describe these binoculars in one word, it would be 'neat.' They have a smooth exterior with just a few discreet ridges to aid with grip, without any flashy branding apart from a small Celestron logo that covers the tripod adapter cover.

The objective lens caps are attached to the binoculars so they can be flipped down out of the way when you're observing. There's no need to take them off completely, which means you're much less likely to lose them. We would have preferred the double eyepiece cover to be pre-attached as well.

Unlike the Celestron Skymaster 12x60, where we found the lens caps to be annoyingly loose, these fit snugly onto the binoculars. Even if you shake the binoculars when the lens caps are attached, they stay firmly in place, and they don't fall off when you take the binoculars out of their case or pocket.

The Celestron Outland X series binoculars are shipped with a case, neckstrap, cleaning cloth, a double eyepiece cap and objective lens caps (pre-attached) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The twist-up eyecups feel premium and give a pleasing click at each stop as you adjust them. They can be likened to the eyepieces on the Nikon Prostaff P3, which in turn reminded us of the much more expensive Nikon Monarch HG 10x42. The maximum eye relief at 18.2mm is ideal if you're a spectacles wearer, where we recommend 16mm eye relief as a minimum.

The binoculars come with a soft, moisture-resistant case (although it isn't neoprene as stated at some outlets), a cleaning cloth and a neck strap which is adequate and certainly better than the one provided with the SkyMaster bioculars.

Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars: Performance

The objective lens caps stay semi-attached, so you won't lose them while observing. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Some yellow color fringing

Excellent views of the moon

Not strong enough for deep sky objects

For the relatively low price, the image is as we would expect. The images are clear and bright, with a linear field of view of 288.9 ft (96.3 m) observed at 1000 yds. Straight out of the bag, they are ready to go. The diopter ring is a little stiff but once it's set you shouldn't have to change it again unless you're sharing the binoculars with someone else (with different eyesight).

The focus wheel is very smooth and responsive, so you can get straight to observing and quickly make adjustments when necessary. There is some blurriness towards the edge of the frame, but most of the view is clear and bright thanks to the quality BaK-4 glass and multi-coated lenses. The blurred edges may be a little off-putting if you're using these with a tripod adapter (opens in new tab) (sold separately), where your target might not necessarily always be in the center of the glass as it would be if you were using them handheld.

The Celestron 93524 Roof and Porro Binocular Tripod Adapter can be purchased separately, other universal models will work too. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

There is a noticeable yellow color fringing when looking at dark objects against a bright backdrop. For example, the silhouette of a tree against a blue sky shows a distinct yellow outline around such shapes and would be a mark against it for someone seeking accurate color reproduction.

For nighttime use, the 10x magnification is a little too low to reveal faint deep-sky objects. However, the views of the moon are wonderful, with a slight amount of the aforementioned yellow color fringing.

Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars: Functionality

The twist-up eyecups feel premium and have a satisfying click when adjusted. The diopter adjustment is quite tough but prevents slipping. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Smooth body

Small form factor

The Celestron Outlander X range was built for people to use in any environment, in any weather condition. They are compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand and can be slid into a large jacket pocket. In fact, that is exactly how we carried them around day to day.

They are reasonably small at 23.6 oz (670 g) so are a great pair to take with you on treks and hikes. They also won't take up too much space if you wanted a pair to keep in the glove box of your car as they have dimensions of just 5.75x4.96x2.08-inches (146x126x 53mm)

They are nitrogen purged and waterproof, so moving between climes won't be a problem. We haven't tested submerging them in water but we did leave them outside in a rain shower and after a quick wipe everything was still working as it should. We felt confident using them to watch birds from the side of a lake without using a neck strap, knowing that if we should accidentally drop them into the water, they'd be ok.

Surprisingly for a weather-proof pair of binoculars, there is very little texture on the body apart from the discreet ridges we mentioned earlier and as shown in the above photo. There are no stippling or textured pimples as you'd find on other models. If you're operating with thick gloves and wet or sweaty hands, this might make them less secure to hold than other models. That said, they are tripod mountable if you want to ensure the views are rock steady.

Should you buy the Celestron Outland X 10x42?

If you wear spectacles, the answer is yes. The eye relief should be long enough for spectacles wearers to be able to view the whole image while wearing eyeglasses. If you can't use binoculars while removing the eyeglasses then these will give no issues, but if you'd prefer alternatives check the related products section below.

We wouldn't recommend them if color accuracy is a necessity, as the yellow fringing is noticeable and could be offputting. That said, if all you want is a highly transportable pair of good quality binoculars for getting a closer view of faraway subjects, you won't go far wrong with the Outland X 10x42s.

They are unlikely to give an exceptional astronomy experience but you will see more than you can with the naked eye thanks to the 10x magnification. The tripod mount will allow you to keep the binoculars still enough for detailed observations of the moon and brighter celestial objects. As with most Celestron binoculars, a Limited Lifetime Warranty is included.

Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars aren't for you:

At a similar price and with similar specs, one alternative model to the Outland X would be the Opticron Adventurer II WP 10x50. They have a textured body for a more secure grip and larger objective lenses for letting more light in, a little more suited to night sky observing.

Spectacles wearers might want to consider the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 that we reviewed. We think they are some of the best roof prism binoculars available. Like the Outland X, they have similar basic specifications including being nitrogen purged and waterproof. They are marginally (negligibly) lighter and have smaller objective lenses but still have long 17mm eye relief.

The Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars are also comparable and have fantastic optics with a premium finish. They are a little more expensive but have a reinforced body with rubber armor which makes them durable, like the Outland X binoculars. These may be your preferred option if color accuracy is important because they feature the lowest chromatic aberration of any similarly priced binoculars we've tested.