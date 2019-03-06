In Photos: Space Station Astronauts Bond with Little Earth 'Celestial Buddy'

When SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule launched on its first uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station on March 2, it brought along an adorable Earth plushy as a "super high tech zero-g indicator." The toy, made by a company called Celestial Buddies, quickly became a spaceflight celebrity as online viewers watched it bob weightlessly around the Dragon capsule on its way to the station during live webcasts of its launch and docking.

When the three Expedition 58 crewmembers at the orbiting laboratory opened the hatch to greet their new companion, it was love at first sight. Click through this gallery to see some out-of-this-world photos of the little Earth in orbit!

In this photo, "little Earth" gawks at its home planet while looking out the Cupola window at the International Space Station. "Yes buddy, that’s your Mother Earth," NASA astronaut Anne McClain tweeted. "Isn’t she beautiful?"

